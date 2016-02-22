BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Trump's Nevada-Themed Twitter Photo Appeared To Feature A Mountain In Argentina

politics

Trump's Nevada-Themed Twitter Photo Appeared To Feature A Mountain In Argentina

The image has since been removed.

By Megan Apper

Headshot of Megan Apper

Megan Apper

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on February 22, 2016, at 11:52 a.m. ET

Posted on February 21, 2016, at 11:15 p.m. ET

Ahead of Tuesday's Nevada caucus, Trump had changed his Twitter background photo to an image of a mountain.

@realDonaldTrump / Via @realDonaldTrump

Overlaying the mountain were Nevada's state seal, an American flag, the word "NEVADA" in all capital letters, the date of the Nevada caucus, and Trump's campaign branding.

@realDonaldTrump / Via @realDonaldTrump

A senior adviser to Trump, Dan Scavino, also featured the image on his Twitter account.

@DanScavino / Via @DanScavino

A Google reverse image search says the best guess for the image is Monte Fitz Roy — a mountain in Argentine Patagonia.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here's a side-by-side comparison:

Shortly after BuzzFeed News reached out for comment, the image was removed from Trump's and his adviser's Twitter account. A spokesperson did not immediately return a request to comment.

On Monday, the background image on Trump's twitter account was changed to a skyline of Las Vegas, featuring Trump's hotel.

@realDonaldTrump / Via @realDonaldTrump
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT