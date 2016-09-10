Trump Slogs Through Another Pitch To The Religious Right

At the Values Voter Summit, the Republican nominee showed again that he's never more bored and distracted than when he has to talk about God.

WASHINGTON — Donald Trump dutifully trundled onto the stage at Washington's Omni Shoreham hotel Friday afternoon to attend to one of his dreariest campaign-trail chores: courting conservative Christians.



"There are no more decent voters or selfless people than our Christian brothers and sisters here in the United States," Trump read aloud to the audience gathered for the 2016 Values Voter Summit. "I've witnessed that incredible generosity all across this land."

Trump continued like this for the first few minutes of his speech — plodding through prepared remarks as they crawled across a teleprompter screen — but he seemed quickly to grow bored. Before long, he was wandering off-script for several minutes at a time, as though in search for something more fun to talk about.

At one point, after indulging in a lengthy tangent about his recent meeting with a cohort of admiring clergy ("It was a love fest!"), Trump suggested the country was becoming less religious because faith leaders were no longer allowed to endorse political candidates from the pulpit (lest their churches lose tax-exempt status). The candidate's pledge to change this law and un-muzzle America's pastors has been a key element of his pitch to social conservatives, one of the few concrete offerings he's made to them. But even here, he struggled to focus.

"I actually believe that's one of the reasons why you haven't seen Christianity and other religions within the United States going like a rocket ship — like our polls have been going in the last four weeks," Trump said, to applause. "A rocket ship, right?"

Trump's religious illiteracy has been well-documented, and widely mocked, this election season — from his failure to name a favorite Bible verse (or even a preferred Testament), to his now-famous citation of a passage in "Two Corinthians." But what's striking about this year's Republican presidential nominee is not just that he doesn't know his Bible; it's how thoroughly uninterested he appears to be in any sort of discussion of faith or God.

Last year, for example, Trump gave an interview to the Christian Broadcasting Network in which journalist David Brody asked, "Who is God to you?" The clip of Trump's rambling response — in which he goes from "God is the ultimate" to boasting about one of his real estate deals in five seconds flat — went viral anew this week ahead of the candidate's appearance at the Values Voter Summit. But it's hardly the only example of Trump shrugging and changing the subject when God enters into the conversation.