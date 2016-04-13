New Attack Ad Features Trump Joking About Dating His Daughter

The radio ad is meant to expose Trump as "a creepy old man who, apparently, would totally be up for screwing his kid if only 50% of her DNA weren’t his," Liz Mair tells BuzzFeed News.

A conservative anti-Trump group launched a new radio ad Wednesday ahead of the New York primary that features the billionaire joking about dating his daughter, Ivanka.



"Donald Trump says a lot of stupid stuff," the ad's narrator begins. "In 2006, he said on The View, 'If Ivanka weren’t my daughter, perhaps I’d be dating her.' He told Rolling Stone that if he weren’t happily married and his daughter’s father, he’d… well, he didn’t finish the thought, but you can guess what he meant."

The ad, which is airing on seven radio stations in the Buffalo area and western New York, was created by Make America Awesome, a sparsely funded conservative super PAC whose self-described "guerrilla" tactics against Trump have generated bipartisan controversy.



Last month, the group ran a Facebook ad featuring a nude photo of Melania Trump that sarcastically declared her "your next First Lady." That ad was widely panned as sexist by commentators across the ideological spectrum, but it riled Trump, who (wrongly) accused Ted Cruz of being behind the smear — and then went on to attack Cruz's wife, Heidi. The spat preoccupied the political press for days, and earned the anti-Trump ad an enormous amount of free media.

Liz Mair, the Republican strategist who made both anti-Trump ads, did not hold back when describing the thinking behind the group's latest provocation.

“Obviously, in this political environment, there’s a demand for ‘authenticity,’" Mair told BuzzFeed News. "So we figured we’d give the voters what they want and put on display the real, authentic Donald Trump: a guy who’s padded out his inherited fortune by screwing average working people like those he’s begging to vote for him, financially, on a regular basis for decades now."