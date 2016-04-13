New Attack Ad Features Trump Joking About Dating His Daughter
The radio ad is meant to expose Trump as "a creepy old man who, apparently, would totally be up for screwing his kid if only 50% of her DNA weren’t his," Liz Mair tells BuzzFeed News.
A conservative anti-Trump group launched a new radio ad Wednesday ahead of the New York primary that features the billionaire joking about dating his daughter, Ivanka.
"Donald Trump says a lot of stupid stuff," the ad's narrator begins. "In 2006, he said on The View, 'If Ivanka weren’t my daughter, perhaps I’d be dating her.' He told Rolling Stone that if he weren’t happily married and his daughter’s father, he’d… well, he didn’t finish the thought, but you can guess what he meant."
The ad, which is airing on seven radio stations in the Buffalo area and western New York, was created by Make America Awesome, a sparsely funded conservative super PAC whose self-described "guerrilla" tactics against Trump have generated bipartisan controversy.
Last month, the group ran a Facebook ad featuring a nude photo of Melania Trump that sarcastically declared her "your next First Lady." That ad was widely panned as sexist by commentators across the ideological spectrum, but it riled Trump, who (wrongly) accused Ted Cruz of being behind the smear — and then went on to attack Cruz's wife, Heidi. The spat preoccupied the political press for days, and earned the anti-Trump ad an enormous amount of free media.
Liz Mair, the Republican strategist who made both anti-Trump ads, did not hold back when describing the thinking behind the group's latest provocation.
“Obviously, in this political environment, there’s a demand for ‘authenticity,’" Mair told BuzzFeed News. "So we figured we’d give the voters what they want and put on display the real, authentic Donald Trump: a guy who’s padded out his inherited fortune by screwing average working people like those he’s begging to vote for him, financially, on a regular basis for decades now."
Here is the full radio ad:
And here's the full script of the ad:
Donald Trump says a lot of stupid stuff.
In 2006, he said on The View, “If Ivanka weren’t my daughter, perhaps I’d be dating her.”
He told Rolling Stone that if he weren’t happily married and his daughter’s father, he’d… well, he didn’t finish the thought, but you can guess what he meant.
Here’s some other stupid stuff Trump has said.
Trump thinks Americans get paid too much.
Trump said in a debate, “Wages [are] too high… we’re not going to be able to compete against the world.”
Trump complains about the influx of foreign workers and claims negative effects from immigration.
But he admitted to CNN that he hires foreigners at his swanky Palm Beach resort, not Americans because “American people, they want full-time jobs.”
Trump supports eminent domain-- using government power to take ordinary people’s property so people like him can make more money.
Trump said “I think eminent domain is wonderful.”
Trump.
Stupid Stuff.
Make the smart choice, and support Ted Cruz.
Make America Awesome paid for this ad and is solely responsible for its contents. Not authorized by any candidate or candidate's committee.
-
McKay Coppins is a senior writer for the BuzzFeed News politics team, and the author of The Wilderness, about the battle over the future of the Republican Party.
Contact McKay Coppins at mckay@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.