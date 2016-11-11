A Mom Ran Into Hillary Clinton Walking Her Dog In The Woods And It Made A Lot Of People Happy

"I heard a bit of rustling coming towards me and as I stepped into the clearing there she was, Hillary Clinton and Bill with their dogs doing exactly the same thing as I was."

Former presidential candidates — they're just like us! Or in this case, just like Margot Gerster, who ran into Hillary Clinton walking her dog in upstate New York just two days after losing the election to Donald Trump.

Gerster told BuzzFeed News that Bill Clinton took the photo of her and Hillary on Thursday after she serendipitously ran into them while hiking with her 13-month-old daughter, Phoebe, in Chappaqua, New York.

"Hillary Clinton and Bill with their dogs doing exactly the same thing as I was," she wrote on Facebook.



“It felt crazy, but amazing," Gerster said of running into the Clintons, who own a home in the area. "I take my daughter hiking almost every day, so you don’t expect to run into Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton" two days after the election.

"It felt really nice to speak to her and to tell her how nice it was for me as a woman and a mother to vote for her," said Gerster, who had taken her daughter to vote with her on Election Day. "She couldn’t have been any kinder or more welcoming."