Donald Trump Let Jimmy Fallon Mess With His Hair

The candidate's hair flew back and forth Thursday night on the Tonight Show . However, some people criticized Fallon for "normalizing" Trump's politics.

Donald Trump decided Thursday on late-night television not to split hairs over Jimmy Fallon's special request: "Can I mess up your hair?"



The Republican presidential nominee at first cringed. “I’ll be gentle,” the Tonight Show host added to reassure the hesitant Trump.

After a moment, Trump agreed. “The answer is yes," he said.

“But the people in New Hampshire where I’m going to be in about an hour from now, I hope they’re going to understand,” he added.

Fallon then reached across his desk to mess up Trump's hair. The golden hair flew back and forth and Trump's scalp below even seemed to be visible for a moment.

The Republican nominee appeared to smile during the process, but afterwards quickly tried to pat his hair back down. He also refused to let the press pool take photos of him after the taping, the Associated Press reported.



Trump's hair has been discussed at length as many people have wondered about its unique shape. He also announced last year he doesn't wear a toupee, allowing a supporter in South Carolina to touch his coif in an effort to prove his point.



