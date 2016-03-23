This Remarkable Dog Became A Dad To A Litter Of Orphaned Cheetah Cubs
An Australian shepherd has been cuddling with a litter of cheetah babies after their mother died weeks after giving birth through a rare cesarian section at the Cincinnati Zoo.
A dog is helping to care for a litter of baby orphaned cheetahs at an Ohio zoo and his first assignment was to let them crawl all over him.
An Australian shepherd named Blakely is supporting the cubs after their mother, Willow, died a few weeks ago following their birth through a rare cesarian section on March 8.
The cubs are now gaining weight and getting stronger, the zoo said.
Watch the cubs cuddling with their adopted dog dad:
Michelle Broder Van Dyke is a breaking news reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Honolulu.
