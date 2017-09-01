BuzzFeed News

These Poignant Aerial Images Show What Texas Looked Like Before And After Harvey

The photos show entire swaths of land completely under muddy water in the aftermath of Harvey's deadly destruction.

Posted on August 31, 2017, at 8:48 p.m. ET

Hurricane Harvey made landfall in eastern Texas last Friday, wreaking havoc and killing at least 41 people. But on Thursday, the skies finally began to clear, allowing people to start making sense of what happened and giving satellites the chance to take photos of what the state looks like now.

Here are images from DigitalGlobe, a company that provides satellite images to the US government and others, that show Texas before and after the storm.

Wharton

Via Image courtesy © 2017 DigitalGlobe

Wharton again, but a closer view

Via Image courtesy © 2017 DigitalGlobe

Angleton

Via Image courtesy © 2017 DigitalGlobe

Holiday Lakes

Via Image courtesy © 2017 DigitalGlobe

Rosenberg

Via Image courtesy © 2017 DigitalGlobe

Brookshire

Via Image courtesy © 2017 DigitalGlobe

Simonton

Via Image courtesy © 2017 DigitalGlobe

If you've been impacted by the storm in Texas or have a tip about rescue, relief, government, or aid efforts, call the BuzzFeed News tipline at (646) 589-8598. Find us on Signal, email, SecureDrop, and more here.

