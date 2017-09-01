These Poignant Aerial Images Show What Texas Looked Like Before And After Harvey The photos show entire swaths of land completely under muddy water in the aftermath of Harvey's deadly destruction. Twitter

Hurricane Harvey made landfall in eastern Texas last Friday, wreaking havoc and killing at least 41 people . But on Thursday, the skies finally began to clear, allowing people to start making sense of what happened and giving satellites the chance to take photos of what the state looks like now. Here are images from DigitalGlobe, a company that provides satellite images to the US government and others, that show Texas before and after the storm.

Wharton

Wharton again, but a closer view

Angleton

Holiday Lakes

Rosenberg

Brookshire

Simonton

