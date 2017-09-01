These Poignant Aerial Images Show What Texas Looked Like Before And After Harvey
The photos show entire swaths of land completely under muddy water in the aftermath of Harvey's deadly destruction.
Hurricane Harvey made landfall in eastern Texas last Friday, wreaking havoc and killing at least 41 people. But on Thursday, the skies finally began to clear, allowing people to start making sense of what happened and giving satellites the chance to take photos of what the state looks like now.
Here are images from DigitalGlobe, a company that provides satellite images to the US government and others, that show Texas before and after the storm.
Wharton
Wharton again, but a closer view
Angleton
Holiday Lakes
Rosenberg
Brookshire
Simonton
