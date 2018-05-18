Then And Now Pictures Show Hawaii's Volcano Eruption Is Eerily Similar To An Event Almost 100 Years Ago

USGS / Via http://

On Thursday morning, the Halemaumau crater, located at the volcano's summit, had its most explosive eruption since 1924.

The US Geological Survey warned last week that explosive eruptions could occur after the crater's lava lake disappeared from sight, threatening to interact with groundwater and creating steam-driven explosions.

Thursday's explosion at the crater sent an ash plume 30,000 feet into the sky, after at least two smaller explosions in recent days.