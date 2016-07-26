The Michelle Obama Speech That Brought Down The House At The DNC

The first lady endorsed Hillary Clinton for president on the opening day of the Democratic convention in an emotional speech that led the crowd to chant, "We love you."

On Monday, first lady Michelle Obama delivered an impassioned endorsement of Hillary Clinton for president at the Democratic National Convention.

She talked about how Clinton "didn't get angry or disillusioned" when she lost eight years ago to Barack Obama, and made the case for her to become the first female president in the history of the US.

At the end of the speech, the audience gave the first lady a standing ovation, while screaming "We love you, Michelle!"