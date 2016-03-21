BuzzFeed News

The First Family Gave Us Family Goals As They Walked Through Old Havana

This family is goals.

By Michelle Broder Van Dyke

Posted on March 21, 2016, at 2:14 a.m. ET

On Sunday, President Obama became the first sitting U.S. president to visit Cuba since 1928.

It was a historic event aimed at cooling tensions between the former Cold War enemies.
Fernando Medina / AP

The First Family also came along, as Malia and Sasha are currently on spring break. And they gave us major sibling goals. ☔️

Carlos Barria / Reuters

Sunday evening they braved the rain to tour Old Havana, which is a 500-year-old World Heritage Site.

Carlos Barria / Reuters

The area has been renovated and is becoming a popular tourist destination.

Pablo Martinez Monsivais / AP
On the sightseeing trip, Michelle Obama also brought her mother, Marian Robinson, with whom she is seen holding hands in this photo. 👭

So many family goals.
Pablo Martinez Monsivais / AP

A few hundred people came to greet the Obama family and even chanted "USA! USA!" at one point, according to the Associated Press.

Pablo Martinez Monsivais / AP

The First Family saw the city’s 18th-century cathedral, which is built in a Baroque style out of blocks of coral.

Pablo Martinez Monsivais / AP

At the Museum of the City of Havana, they stopped by a painting of former U.S. President Abraham Lincoln.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images
Hey, it's Obama and Lincoln!

Ramon Espinosa / AP

They also visited a monument to Cuban independence hero Carlos Manuel de Céspedes.

Ramon Espinosa / AP

Here Malia took a final moment to show all her fans this perfect hair flip, giving us even more goals. 💁🏾

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

