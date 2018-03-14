BuzzFeed News

People Around The World Are Sharing Touching Tributes To Stephen Hawking, Who Died At Age 76

"A loss for all of humanity."

By Michelle Broder Van Dyke

Last updated on March 14, 2018, at 7:12 p.m. ET

Posted on March 14, 2018, at 1:37 a.m. ET

Stephen Hawking, who unraveled the mysteries of the Big Bang and black holes despite a paralyzing nerve disease, died Wednesday at age 76. Saddened by the news, people have started sharing their condolences and memories of Hawking.

Hawking seen in a video message during the opening ceremony of the 2017 Web Summit in Lisbon.
Patricia De Melo Moreira / AFP / Getty Images

Hawking seen in a video message during the opening ceremony of the 2017 Web Summit in Lisbon.

The University of Cambridge, where he was Lucasian Professor of Mathematics from 1977 until 2009 (a position once held by Isaac Newton), posted a video tribute.

Professor Stephen Hawking 1942-2018 - a video tribute https://t.co/DzwjZII2RL
Cambridge University @Cambridge_Uni

Professor Stephen Hawking 1942-2018 - a video tribute https://t.co/DzwjZII2RL

Astrophysicist and television host Neil deGrasse Tyson shared a picture of him and Hawking, adding that the astrophysicist's passing "has left an intellectual vacuum."

His passing has left an intellectual vacuum in his wake. But it's not empty. Think of it as a kind of vacuum energy permeating the fabric of spacetime that defies measure. Stephen Hawking, RIP 1942-2018. https://t.co/nAanMySqkt
Neil deGrasse Tyson @neiltyson

His passing has left an intellectual vacuum in his wake. But it's not empty. Think of it as a kind of vacuum energy permeating the fabric of spacetime that defies measure. Stephen Hawking, RIP 1942-2018. https://t.co/nAanMySqkt

Director Errol Morris, who made the 1991 documentary A Brief History of Time with Hawking, said he "was lucky to be able to work with him."

It had to happen, eventually. We were lucky to have him for so long, and I was lucky to be able to work with him. A truly fabulous human being. Stephen Hawking. Funny, perverse, and, of course, brilliant.
errolmorris @errolmorris

It had to happen, eventually. We were lucky to have him for so long, and I was lucky to be able to work with him. A truly fabulous human being. Stephen Hawking. Funny, perverse, and, of course, brilliant.

Former NFL player Steve Gleason, who has amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), said Hawking, who also had the disease, "saved my life with his example."

Stephen Hawking inspired me before ALS - to keep asking questions, seeking answers, and understanding the cosmic perspective. But since ALS, he saved my life with his example - people diagnosed with ALS can continue to live productive &amp; purposeful lives for decades. -SG
Steve Gleason @TeamGleason

Stephen Hawking inspired me before ALS - to keep asking questions, seeking answers, and understanding the cosmic perspective. But since ALS, he saved my life with his example - people diagnosed with ALS can continue to live productive &amp; purposeful lives for decades. -SG

Former US President Barack Obama shared this image of him and Hawking.

Have fun out there among the stars.
Barack Obama @BarackObama

Have fun out there among the stars.

Tim Berners-Lee, the British inventor of the web, described him as a "colossal mind and a wonderful spirit."

We have lost a colossal mind and a wonderful spirit. Rest in peace, Stephen Hawking. https://t.co/ectv7r4UIm
Tim Berners-Lee @timberners_lee

We have lost a colossal mind and a wonderful spirit. Rest in peace, Stephen Hawking. https://t.co/ectv7r4UIm

US astronaut Scott Kelly tweeted that Hawking's death is "a loss for all humanity."

A loss for all humanity. #RIP Stephen Hawking. https://t.co/0qLMWYt7N8
Scott Kelly @StationCDRKelly

A loss for all humanity. #RIP Stephen Hawking. https://t.co/0qLMWYt7N8

Tim Peake, a British astronaut with the European Space Agency, said Hawking "inspired generations" to look beyond Earth.

He inspired generations to look beyond our own blue planet and expand our understanding of the universe. His personality and genius will be sorely missed. My thoughts are with his family. BBC News - Stephen Hawking dies aged 76 https://t.co/YOuoA6rfzP
Tim Peake @astro_timpeake

He inspired generations to look beyond our own blue planet and expand our understanding of the universe. His personality and genius will be sorely missed. My thoughts are with his family. BBC News - Stephen Hawking dies aged 76 https://t.co/YOuoA6rfzP

British physicist Brian Cox tweeted that "there are many more scientists" because of him.

Sad to hear about Stephen Hawking. What a remarkable life. His contributions to science will be used as long as there are scientists, and there are many more scientists because of him. He spoke about the value and fragility of human life and civilisation and greatly enhanced both
Brian Cox @ProfBrianCox

Sad to hear about Stephen Hawking. What a remarkable life. His contributions to science will be used as long as there are scientists, and there are many more scientists because of him. He spoke about the value and fragility of human life and civilisation and greatly enhanced both

UK Prime Minister Theresa May praised his "courage, humour and determination to get the most from life."

Professor Stephen Hawking was a brilliant and extraordinary mind - one of the great scientists of his generation. His courage, humour and determination to get the most from life was an inspiration. His legacy will not be forgotten.
Theresa May @theresa_may

Professor Stephen Hawking was a brilliant and extraordinary mind - one of the great scientists of his generation. His courage, humour and determination to get the most from life was an inspiration. His legacy will not be forgotten.

Journalist Dan Rather wrote, "Blessed with a brilliant mind and uncommon grace, he opened so many minds to the wonders of our universe."

Our world has lost a shining light. Stephen Hawking defied expectation. Blessed with a brilliant mind and uncommon grace, he opened so many minds to the wonders of our universe. Courageous and unbowed by adversity, he believed deeply in the power reason. May he rest in peace.
Dan Rather @DanRather

Our world has lost a shining light. Stephen Hawking defied expectation. Blessed with a brilliant mind and uncommon grace, he opened so many minds to the wonders of our universe. Courageous and unbowed by adversity, he believed deeply in the power reason. May he rest in peace.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai shared his condolences.

The world has lost a beautiful mind and a brilliant scientist. RIP Stephen Hawking
Sundar Pichai @sundarpichai

The world has lost a beautiful mind and a brilliant scientist. RIP Stephen Hawking

Samantha Power, a former US ambassador to the United Nations, shared a favorite quote from Hawking.

R.I.P. Stephen Hawking. Among his many profound contributions to this world was this simple sentiment: "It would not be much of a universe if it wasn't home to the people you love."
Samantha Power @SamanthaJPower

R.I.P. Stephen Hawking. Among his many profound contributions to this world was this simple sentiment: “It would not be much of a universe if it wasn’t home to the people you love.”

Indian President Ram Nath Kovind said Hawking's "brilliant mind made our world and our universe a less mysterious place."

Sad to hear of the passing of scientist Stephen Hawking. His brilliant mind made our world and our universe a less mysterious place. And his courage and resilience will remain an inspiration for generations #PresidentKovind
President of India @rashtrapatibhvn

Sad to hear of the passing of scientist Stephen Hawking. His brilliant mind made our world and our universe a less mysterious place. And his courage and resilience will remain an inspiration for generations #PresidentKovind

Nyle DiMarco, the first deaf winner on America's Next Top Model, tweeted that Hawking was "a testament that disability is not 'inability' and that people with disabilities can achieve anything they set their minds to."

Stephen Hawking... A testament that disability is not "inability" and that people with disabilities can achieve anything they set their minds to.
Nyle DiMarco @NyleDiMarco

Stephen Hawking... A testament that disability is not “inability” and that people with disabilities can achieve anything they set their minds to.

Actor Kumail Nanjiani told people to read A Brief History of Time, Hawking's 1988 book on cosmology, which the scientist wrote for readers with no prior knowledge of the field.

RIP Stephen Hawking. Genuinely very sad to hear that. If you haven't, read A Brief History of Time. It'll make the world feel more amazing and beautiful and strange. It'll also make you feel smart and stupid all at once.
Kumail Nanjiani @kumailn

RIP Stephen Hawking. Genuinely very sad to hear that. If you haven’t, read A Brief History of Time. It’ll make the world feel more amazing and beautiful and strange. It’ll also make you feel smart and stupid all at once.

