A Character On “Sesame Street” Is Becoming Homeless
“Home is where ever the love lives, and you can take that love and hope with you wherever you go.”
Meet Lily, a 7-year-old pink muppet from Sesame Street who is experiencing homelessness.
Lily is Sesame Street’s first homeless character.
Lily is featured on Sesame Street in Communities — an online resource for young children. For now, the homelessness storyline will not appear on the television show.
In an introductory video for Lily, Sesame Street explains that grown-ups should help homeless kids share their feelings and should remind them that it’s not their fault.
Some people were confused about Lily being the first homeless character on Sesame Street, since Oscar the Grouch has long lived in a trash can. The main difference here is that the trash can is a home for Oscar, because he is a Grouch — a species that lives in trash.
