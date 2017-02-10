BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Trump Tweeted “See You In Court” And People Turned It Into A Huge Meme

news / viral

Trump Tweeted “See You In Court” And People Turned It Into A Huge Meme

"I'LL SEE YOU IN THE FOOD COURT!"

By Michelle Broder Van Dyke

Headshot of Michelle Broder Van Dyke

Michelle Broder Van Dyke

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on February 9, 2017, at 7:40 p.m. ET

After a federal appeals court on Thursday refused to reinstate President Donald Trump’s travel and refugee ban as it makes its way through the courts, Trump tweeted in all-caps, "See you in court, the security of our nation is at stake!"

Thursday&#x27;s unanimous decision by the US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit means that an order from Feb. 3 halting enforcement of major parts of the ban will remain in place, and Trump&#x27;s tweet implies he will seek further legal action.
Via Twitter: @realDonaldTrump

Thursday's unanimous decision by the US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit means that an order from Feb. 3 halting enforcement of major parts of the ban will remain in place, and Trump's tweet implies he will seek further legal action.

But many people on social media found Trump's tweet a little silly, since the case is already in court.

everyone trying to figure out how you take a court to court
Tanya Chen @Tanya_Chen

everyone trying to figure out how you take a court to court

Reply Retweet Favorite
are u.. are u gonna sue the judicial branch https://t.co/a7ZW9xUliJ
jomny sun @jonnysun

are u.. are u gonna sue the judicial branch https://t.co/a7ZW9xUliJ

Reply Retweet Favorite
“oh no, not court” —judges
both are equally bad @caseyjohnston

“oh no, not court” —judges

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
President Trump, after losing in court, says he will see the court. In court.
Matt Viser @mviser

President Trump, after losing in court, says he will see the court. In court.

Reply Retweet Favorite
"SEE YOU IN COURT" "Ok cool, that is where we work, so it is very convenient for us"
Chase Mitchell @ChaseMit

"SEE YOU IN COURT" "Ok cool, that is where we work, so it is very convenient for us"

Reply Retweet Favorite

There were also lot of jokes.

Fixed that for you. @realDonaldTrump SEE YOU IN COURT, THE SECURITY OF OUR NATION IS AT STAKE!
Jeffrey Lewis @ArmsControlWonk

Fixed that for you. @realDonaldTrump SEE YOU IN COURT, THE SECURITY OF OUR NATION IS AT STAKE!

Reply Retweet Favorite

And some people could relate to Trump's reaction.

me when Applebee's tells me they require all customers to wear pants
Mark Berman @markberman

me when Applebee's tells me they require all customers to wear pants

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
"SEE YOU IN COURT" I scream after the Chipotle employee doesn't put enough rice on my burrito.
Britt Sabo @BrittSabo

"SEE YOU IN COURT" I scream after the Chipotle employee doesn't put enough rice on my burrito.

Reply Retweet Favorite
me if Beyoncé doesn't sweep the grammys https://t.co/5JiXwFeIys
Matt Bellassai @MattBellassai

me if Beyoncé doesn't sweep the grammys https://t.co/5JiXwFeIys

Reply Retweet Favorite
when you go to mcdonalds and they say the ice cream machine is down https://t.co/wWr4awGHNc
👅SORRY NOT SORRY👅 @SORRYNOTSOORRY

when you go to mcdonalds and they say the ice cream machine is down https://t.co/wWr4awGHNc

Reply Retweet Favorite

Others just couldn't get over the use of all-caps.

BREAKING: Trump’s shift key, https://t.co/xxGV2Dyxqt
Neil Gibbons @neilgibbons

BREAKING: Trump’s shift key, https://t.co/xxGV2Dyxqt

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
All-caps tweets I would send out, were I the president: “SEE YOU IN COURT. BECAUSE WE SCHEDULED A BADMINTON GAME THAT I’M V EXCITED ABOUT."
waitwait @waitwait

All-caps tweets I would send out, were I the president: “SEE YOU IN COURT. BECAUSE WE SCHEDULED A BADMINTON GAME THAT I’M V EXCITED ABOUT."

Reply Retweet Favorite

Others adapted his tweet for alternative scenarios.

SEE YOU AT HAPPY HOUR, THURSDAY'S AT STAKE.
Toby Phillips @TobyCPhillips

SEE YOU AT HAPPY HOUR, THURSDAY'S AT STAKE.

Reply Retweet Favorite
ILL SEE YOU IN THE FOOD COURT!
Downtown Josh Brown @ReformedBroker

ILL SEE YOU IN THE FOOD COURT!

Reply Retweet Favorite

The "How Bow Dah" girl got dragged into the reaction.

cash me ousside, see you in court
Brandon Wall @Walldo

cash me ousside, see you in court

Reply Retweet Favorite

Even Trump's former presidential opponent chimed in with a reference to how he wasn't exactly winning.

3-0
Hillary Clinton @HillaryClinton

3-0

Reply Retweet Favorite

Appeals Court Keeps Trump’s Travel Ban On Hold, Keeping Door Open For Visa Holders And Refugees

buzzfeed.com

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT