Trump Tweeted “See You In Court” And People Turned It Into A Huge Meme
"I'LL SEE YOU IN THE FOOD COURT!"
After a federal appeals court on Thursday refused to reinstate President Donald Trump’s travel and refugee ban as it makes its way through the courts, Trump tweeted in all-caps, "See you in court, the security of our nation is at stake!"
But many people on social media found Trump's tweet a little silly, since the case is already in court.
There were also lot of jokes.
And some people could relate to Trump's reaction.
Others just couldn't get over the use of all-caps.
Others adapted his tweet for alternative scenarios.
The "How Bow Dah" girl got dragged into the reaction.
Even Trump's former presidential opponent chimed in with a reference to how he wasn't exactly winning.
