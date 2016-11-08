BuzzFeed News

A Zoo Is Streaming Red Pandas On Tuesday To Distract You From The Election

A Zoo Is Streaming Red Pandas On Tuesday To Distract You From The Election

Feeling stressed? Look at these cute animals.

By Michelle Broder Van Dyke

Michelle Broder Van Dyke

Posted on November 7, 2016, at 10:11 p.m. ET

Just as election results start coming in on Tuesday, the San Francisco Zoo will be livestreaming a trio of red pandas, which is really what everyone needs after the craziest election season ever.

How cute is this face?! If you need to see more of our red pandas in your life, tune into @firefox FB page at 10:00… https://t.co/RtX0fCIfpe
San Francisco Zoo @sfzoo

How cute is this face?! If you need to see more of our red pandas in your life, tune into @firefox FB page at 10:00… https://t.co/RtX0fCIfpe

The red panda cam will go live at 1 p.m. ET on the Firefox Facebook page.

Red pandas, which are native to Nepal, Myanmar, and central China, are sometimes called firefoxes. They are considered a vulnerable species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature due to poaching and habitat loss.
Red pandas eat bamboo shoots and are known to be excellent climbers. The cute creatures at the SF Zoo reside in the Red Panda Treehouse, which was designed by Animal Planet's Treehouse Master Pete Nelson.

The three red pandas at the SF Zoo are named Tenzing, Hillary, and Hunter. According to the zoo, the 3-year-old male Tenzing was named after famed Mount Everest sherpa Tenzing Norgay, who accompanied Sir Edmund Hillary to the world's tallest peak in 1953.

Tenzing playing with a stuffed animal at 10 months old
BuzzFeed News has reached out to the zoo for more details.

