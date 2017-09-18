A Racist Sign At A High School Pep Rally Went Viral After It Was Shared By A Student

A photo of the sign was posted to Instagram on Friday, with the caption: "Put the Panic back in Hispanic. #dontgetButthurt I'm honestly not gonna care if you do anyways so!! #sorryboutit" The Instagram post has since been deleted.

A sign displayed at an Alabama high school football rally that read "Put the Panic back in Hispanic" has gone viral on social media, prompting the school superintendent to announce he is "following up on the matter."

"This happened yesterday at our school pep rally," Vazquez wrote along with the screenshot. "They know it's Hispanic Month. That's very disrespectful in so my ways. But it's funny to think that our school thinks it ' OKAY ' this is Honestly what white trash looks like."

Jennifer Lopez Vazquez, a senior at Robertsdale, saw someone on Instagram share the photo with the sign and decided to screenshot and share it on her own Facebook page Saturday. As of Monday morning, her post had drawn more than 100 comments.

"The girls had posted on Instagram. Thinking it was a joke. To make fun of Hispanics. Knowing it's Hispanic Month!" Vasquez told BuzzFeed News. "But it clearly shows they have no respect! But then again the school doesn't care. That's why the students do what they do."

"We are aware of a photo that appears to be taken at a Robertsdale High School football pep rally Friday, Sept. 15 that is circulating on social media containing political banners and unacceptable language. School administrators, as well as my office, are following up on the matter," Eddie Tyler, the school superintendent, said in the statement.

The superintendent of Baldwin County Public Schools, which operates Robertsdale, said in a statement Saturday that he had been made aware of the picture and is working with school administrators to follow up on the matter.

The girl who posted the original photo to Instagram has since erased her social media accounts.

Domingo Soto, a lawyer representing one of the girls captured in the Instagram photo, but not the one who posted it on social media, told BuzzFeed News that there were a lot incorrect assumptions surrounding the screenshot, which he said his "client had nothing to do with."

Soto told BuzzFeed News that his client sent a email to the superintendent of Baldwin County Public Schools in order to explain the "misunderstanding."

Her note says that the the point of the sign was not to insult classmates, and that it was meant to be a joke about the Spanish Fort's football team.

"I am ... one of the girls in the picture at the Robertsdale High school pep rally. I had the sign that said 'Put the "panic" back in Hispanic.' Sir I would like to inform you that, that wasn’t my intention and was not meant for it to be taken that way," the email said.

"We played the Spanish Fort Toros on Friday night, I was meaning 'panic the Toros' considering when I think Spanish I think Mexican or Hispanic. When I realized how people were taking it, I wasn’t going to bring it. But my friend who had it in his truck brought it to the bleachers, when one of the boys sitting near me saw it and held it up," the email continued. "I do apologize for making our school look bad and I do understand any consequences I must face. But I also believe in my right of speech. I did not mean it in any kind of racial way, half of my family are Hispanic. Thank you for your time reading this, I apologize for all the publicity and misunderstandings this has brought to our school."

As the screenshot continued to go viral Wednesday, Soto told BuzzFeed News that it was having a negative impact on the community, and perpetuating a caricature of racist Southerners.

"The South has a horrible reputation and it's not undeserved but I am so tired of everyone acting like this is Dog Patch down here," he said.

"Yes, the poster was insensitive, but that's something she realized in hindsight," Soto said. But, he added, it "probably would have gone unmentioned but for the fact of the [Trump] banner and it's connection to the national hurt we're going through."

He also emphasized that his client's apology was sent before he was asked to represent her, and that she issued it "on her own initiative."

Since the incident, he said, her mother has "mandated" his client "study and report back to her on white privilege and DACA." The family is also "taking a special trip ... to Selma," he added, apparently referencing the Alabama city that is considered a birthplace of the 1960s civil rights movement.