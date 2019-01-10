A Restaurant Manager Was Fired After Allegedly Throwing A Chair At A Black Teen

A manager allegedly threw a chair at a black teen who had walked into his restaurant in Chicago last week.

John "Kyle" Johnson, 18, recorded the conversation right after the incident, in which the manager says he had recently had to fight other black people and admits that "it was wrong."

The restaurant manager, Matthew Fezzey, said "I’ll kick your ass" when Johnson entered the restaurant, according to Johnson, who spoke with the Washington Post. "This is my place of business."

Fezzey then allegedly swung a chair at Johnson.

Afterward, Johnson started filming and Fezzey said "I'm not trying to be racist," but other black people had recently robbed him, so he got really "fucking defensive."

"But sir, you threw a chair at me," Johnson says in the video. "I’m not those guys."

Fezzey swears several times throughout the video and says it was his "first instinct."

Ja'Mal Green posted the video on Facebook and it has now been viewed over 25,000 times.

Chicago Police told the Washington Post that the manager claimed Johnson clenched his fist and made him believe he was going to be hit. Police also said two witnesses in the restaurant said the teen threatened them with something in his backpack that "would end them." Johnson denied these allegations, the Washington Post reported.

BuzzFeed News contacted Johnson's lawyer and the Chicago Police for more information.