This Miami Dolphins Player Got Emotional When Asked About Trump's "Son Of A Bitch" Comment

"It just amazes me with everything else going on in this world, especially involving the US, that's what you are concerned about my man?" Thomas began, when first asked about Trump's comments. "You’re the leader of the free world — that’s what you’re talking about?"

"As a man, a father, as an African-American man, as someone in the NFL, as one of those son of bitches, yeah I took it personally," the Dolphins player continued. "But it’s bigger than me."

"I’ve got a daughter, and she’s going to have to live in this world, you know what I'm saying?" he said as he started to choke up. "And I gotta do whatever I got to do to make sure she can look at her dad and be like 'Hey, you did something to try and make a change.'"

Someone off screen then patted Thomas on the back as he becomes emotional.