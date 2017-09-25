BuzzFeed News

This Miami Dolphins Player Got Emotional When Asked About Trump's "Son Of A Bitch" Comment

This Miami Dolphins Player Got Emotional When Asked About Trump's "Son Of A Bitch" Comment

"I’ve got a daughter, and she’s going to have to live in this world."

By Michelle Broder Van Dyke

Posted on September 24, 2017, at 9:47 p.m. ET

President Donald Trump's comment Friday that football players who protest the national anthem should be fired set off a chain reaction this weekend of NFL players and coaches expressing their displeasure with the remarks.

The comments came midway through a rally in Alabama Friday night, when Trump asked the crowd if they'd "love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, 'get that son of a bitch off the field right now.'"

"He's fired," he continued as the crowd cheered. "He's fired."
Trump was referencing former San Francisco 49ers player Colin Kaepernick who started kneeling during the national anthem last year to protest police brutality. He has since become a free agent and has not been hired by a team, prompting many people to suggest he is being passed by for less-qualified players because of the controversy.

As NFL players and teams voiced displeasure over the president's comment, and stated their support for Kaepernick, Trump tweeted that professional sports players should be fired if they "disrespect" the flag, further enflaming the controversy.
As NFL players and teams voiced displeasure over the president's comment, and stated their support for Kaepernick, Trump tweeted that professional sports players should be fired if they "disrespect" the flag, further enflaming the controversy.

On Sunday, players were seen on the field kneeling, sitting, or linking arms during the anthem. Some teams choose not to come out on the field at all for the national anthem.

Trump has continued to defend himself. "This has nothing to do with race. I never said anything about race. This has nothing to do with race or anything else," he told reporters Sunday, showing he apparently misunderstands the situation. He did not repeat his claim NFL players who don't stand for the national anthem should be fired.
Trump has continued to defend himself. "This has nothing to do with race. I never said anything about race. This has nothing to do with race or anything else," he told reporters Sunday, showing he apparently misunderstands the situation. He did not repeat his claim NFL players who don't stand for the national anthem should be fired.

On Sunday, after the Miami Dolphins lost to the New York Jets, Dolphins safety Michael Thomas was asked about Trump's comments. Thomas has repeatedly knelt during the national anthem, starting back in 2016.

Thomas had also tweeted after Trump's comments Friday, urging people to "continue to use your voices and your platforms for racial equality and to stop injustices in our communities. This is bigger than us!!!"

Michael Thomas @Michael31Thomas

Continue to use your voices and your platforms for racial equality and to stop injustices in our communities. This is bigger than us!!! ✊🏿

What started as a light-hearted interview with the Sun Sentinel quickly turned emotional as Thomas started talking about his daughter.

Omar Kelly @OmarKelly

Dolphins safety Michael Thomas started breaking up when talking about Trump calling him "a son of a b!tch."

"It just amazes me with everything else going on in this world, especially involving the US, that's what you are concerned about my man?" Thomas began, when first asked about Trump's comments. "You’re the leader of the free world — that’s what you’re talking about?"

"As a man, a father, as an African-American man, as someone in the NFL, as one of those son of bitches, yeah I took it personally," the Dolphins player continued. "But it’s bigger than me."

"I’ve got a daughter, and she’s going to have to live in this world, you know what I'm saying?" he said as he started to choke up. "And I gotta do whatever I got to do to make sure she can look at her dad and be like 'Hey, you did something to try and make a change.'"

Someone off screen then patted Thomas on the back as he becomes emotional.

