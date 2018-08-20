Protesters Are Demanding The Release Of Police Footage After Police Said A Teen Killed Himself After A Chase

Authorities in Chicago say 15-year-old Steven Rosenthal killed himself after a brief chase with police, but his family has said he would never take his own life.

More than 100 people gathered in Chicago Sunday night to protest the death of 15-year-old Steven Rosenthal, who died from a gunshot wound that police said was self-inflicted after a brief chase with officers.

Police said that they stopped Rosenthal Friday to ask him about a handgun he was holding, and then briefly chased the teen after he ran from officers. Shortly after they gave chase, police said, Rosenthal shot himself in the stairwell of his home.

The Cook County medical examiner ruled Rosenthal died of a self-inflicted gunshot to the head. Police have said there is no evidence that any officers used weapons and that there is no footage that shows the moment the 15-year-old was shot.



