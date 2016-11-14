Amazing Photos From Around The World Show The Biggest Supermoon In Nearly 70 Years

The moon is the closest it has been to the earth since 1948.

The supermoon glowed in the night sky on Sunday evening, appearing larger than it has for almost 70 years.

A jet flies in front of the moon on its approach to Heathrow airport in London.

The supermoon gets its name for its proximity to earth, which makes it look a lot bigger and brighter than usual.

The moon rotates the Earth in an oval shape, so there are times when it's closer to our planet. The moon also orbits the Earth along slightly different paths, depending on the gravitational forces of the sun and Earth, making it even closer to us during certain periods — like right now.

"When a full moon makes its closest pass to Earth in its orbit it appears up to 14% bigger and 30% brighter, making it a supermoon," NASA explains.