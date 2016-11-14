Amazing Photos From Around The World Show The Biggest Supermoon In Nearly 70 Years
The moon is the closest it has been to the earth since 1948.
The supermoon glowed in the night sky on Sunday evening, appearing larger than it has for almost 70 years.
The supermoon gets its name for its proximity to earth, which makes it look a lot bigger and brighter than usual.
The moon rotates the Earth in an oval shape, so there are times when it's closer to our planet. The moon also orbits the Earth along slightly different paths, depending on the gravitational forces of the sun and Earth, making it even closer to us during certain periods — like right now.
"When a full moon makes its closest pass to Earth in its orbit it appears up to 14% bigger and 30% brighter, making it a supermoon," NASA explains.
The moon hasn't looked this super since 1948, according to NASA.
And the moon won't look this big and bright again until 2034.
For most people in the US, the supermoon will peak early on Monday morning just before dawn.
Although, the beauty of the supermoon should still be visible anytime after sunset Sunday and Monday.
“I’ve been telling people to go out at night on either Sunday or Monday night to see the supermoon,” Noah Petro, deputy project scientist for NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) mission, said in a NASA feature. “The difference in distance from one night to the next will be very subtle, so if it’s cloudy on Sunday, go out on Monday. Any time after sunset should be fine.”
