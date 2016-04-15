North Korea Launches Missile On Founder's Birthday, But It Fails

The launch came amid speculation North Korea would attempt to test an intermediate-range missile capable of reaching the U.S. territory of Guam or Hawaii.

While North Korea has never successfully tested the three types of missiles in question, the country has frequently shown them off during parades.

North Korea launched a missile Friday to mark the birthday of the country's founder but it appears to have failed, South Korea's Defense Ministry and U.S. officials said.

"U.S. Strategic Command systems detected and tracked what we assess was a failed North Korean missile launch at 4:33pm ET," Lt. Colonel Martin O'Donnell, a U.S. Strategic Command spokesperson, said. "According to North American Aerospace Defense Command, the missile launched from North Korea did not pose a threat to North America."

The launch came amid speculation North Korea would attempt to test an intermediate-range missile capable of reaching Guam or Hawaii, but it wasn't immediately known if the North had attempted to launch the "Musudan" missile.

North Korea has been testing weapons frequently this year, including the country's fourth nuclear test on Jan. 6 and showcasing its missile program with frequent launches.

South Korean officials had warned in recent weeks that North Korea would conduct another nuclear test or launch a missile on Friday — the birthday of Kim Il Sung, the grandfather of leader Kim Jong Un, Yonhap reported.