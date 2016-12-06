Nordstrom Is Selling A Rock In A Leather Case For $85 And People Are Confused

"Choose this over food," wrote one reviewer. "As a single mother, it is often difficult to put food on the table for my 5 children. However, when I saw this piece of rock, I couldn't help it but to purchase this item. Yes, no one in my family will eat this month, however I have a piece of rock... I can't believe the rock is made by hand too! I was always told rocks were made through thousands of years erosion, guess I was wrong."