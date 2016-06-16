Newspaper Front Pages Mourn Death Of British MP Jo Cox

The 41-year-old human rights campaigner died Thursday after she was shot and stabbed in West Yorkshire.

Newspapers on Friday mourned the death of Labour MP Jo Cox by featuring her on their front pages.

The 41-year-old mother of two was killed in her constituency in Heckmondwike, West Yorkshire, where she had grown up. She had been elected as a Labour MP in May 2015.

A 52-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.