Newspaper Front Pages Mourn Death Of British MP Jo Cox
The 41-year-old human rights campaigner died Thursday after she was shot and stabbed in West Yorkshire.
Newspapers on Friday mourned the death of Labour MP Jo Cox by featuring her on their front pages.
The 41-year-old mother of two was killed in her constituency in Heckmondwike, West Yorkshire, where she had grown up. She had been elected as a Labour MP in May 2015.
A 52-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.
1. The Guardian (U.K.)
2. Financial Times (U.K.)
3. The Independent (U.K.)
4. The Daily Telegraph (U.K.)
5. i (U.K.)
6. Daily Mirror (U.K.)
7. Daily Mail (U.K.)
8. The Times (U.K.)
9. Yorkshire Evening Post (U.K.)
10. El Mundo (Spain)
11. Western Mail (U.K.)
12. The Northern Echo (U.K.)
13. The Yorkshire Post (U.K.)
14. London Evening Standard (U.K.)
15. The Press and Journal (U.K.)
16. The Daily Record (U.K.)
17. The Sun (U.K.)
