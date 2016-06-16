BuzzFeed News

Newspaper Front Pages Mourn Death Of British MP Jo Cox

The 41-year-old human rights campaigner died Thursday after she was shot and stabbed in West Yorkshire.

By Michelle Broder Van Dyke

Posted on June 16, 2016, at 7:33 p.m. ET

Newspapers on Friday mourned the death of Labour MP Jo Cox by featuring her on their front pages.

The 41-year-old mother of two was killed in her constituency in Heckmondwike, West Yorkshire, where she had grown up. She had been elected as a Labour MP in May 2015.

A 52-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

1. The Guardian (U.K.)

Via Twitter: @guardian

2. Financial Times (U.K.)

Via Twitter: @FT

3. The Independent (U.K.)

Via Twitter: @Independent

4. The Daily Telegraph (U.K.)

5. i (U.K.)

Via Twitter: @theipaper

6. Daily Mirror (U.K.)

Via Twitter: @DailyMirror

7. Daily Mail (U.K.)

Via Twitter: @DailyMailUK

8. The Times (U.K.)

Via Twitter: @thetimes

9. Yorkshire Evening Post (U.K.)

Via Twitter: @NicolaFurbisher

10. El Mundo (Spain)

Via Twitter: @elmundoes

11. Western Mail (U.K.)

12. The Northern Echo (U.K.)

Via Twitter: @BizEcho

13. The Yorkshire Post (U.K.)

14. London Evening Standard (U.K.)

Via Twitter: @PippaCrerar

15. The Press and Journal (U.K.)

Via Twitter: @pressjournal

16. The Daily Record (U.K.)

Via Twitter: @Daily_Record

17. The Sun (U.K.)

Via Twitter: @ScottishSun

