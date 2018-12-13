Kotex Recalled A Bunch Of Tampons After Reports That They Unraveled Inside Women's Bodies

The manufacturer of Kotex products issued a recall for some of its tampons after receiving reports that they were leaving behind pieces inside the body.



Kimberly-Clark announced a recall of U by Kotex Sleek Tampons, Regular Absorbency, which are sold throughout the US and Canada.

The company said it received reports from people who used the product that it was unraveling and/or coming apart when it was removed. In some cases, users had to seek medical attention to remove tampon pieces that were left inside their bodies.

"There also have been a small number of reports of infections, vaginal irritation, localized vaginal injury, and other symptoms," the company added.

Kimberly-Clark also recommended that anyone who uses the product and experiences pain, bleeding, discomfort, itching, swelling, hot flashes, abdominal pain, nausea, or vomiting should seek immediate medical attention.

This is not the first time Kimberly-Clark has issued a recall of its tampons. In 2011, the company recalled Kotex Natural Balance Security Unscented Tampons Regular Absorbency from some stores, because they were manufactured with a bacterium that can cause dangerous infections.

The Food and Drug Administration regulates tampons like medical devices and advises consumers to never use one for longer than eight hours and to avoid more absorbent tampons than needed. The FDA checks whether tampons can enhance the growth of harmful bacterias in the vagina. Tampons are known to cause toxic shock syndrome, a rare disease caused by certain bacteria, which in worst-case scenarios can lead to death.