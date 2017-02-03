Kellyanne Conway Cited A Nonexistent "Bowling Green Massacre" And People Freaked Out
She later explained that she meant to say "Bowling Green terrorists."
President Trump's senior adviser Kellyanne Conway said in an interview Thursday night that Trump's refugee ban was justifiable because of the "Bowling Green massacre." The only problem: No such massacre ever occurred.
Conway referenced the "massacre" in an interview with Chris Matthews on MSNBC's Hardball, claiming "most people don’t know that because it didn’t get covered."
"I bet it’s brand new information to people that President Obama had a six-month ban on the Iraqi refugee program after two Iraqis came here to this country, were radicalized, and they were the masterminds behind the Bowling Green massacre,” Conway said. “Most people don’t know that because it didn’t get covered.”
People on social media were quick to point out that there wasn't any media coverage of the "Bowling Green massacre" because it never happened.
Conway tweeted on Friday that she meant to say "Bowling Green terrorists," referring to a 2011 incident involving two Iraqi nationals who lived in Bowling Green, Kentucky. The pair were indicted for allegedly carrying out improvised explosive device (IED) attacks against US troops in Iraq. But there is no indication that the two men committed any violent offenses in Kentucky.
And while Obama did review vetting procedures of refugees coming from Iraq after the arrests of the men, there was no ban put in place.
The White House did not immediately respond to questions about Conway's comments Thursday night.
People took to social media to express how upset they were that Trump's administration was referencing a nonexistent massacre, while ignoring terrorist attacks that really did happen.
They pointed out Conway had to use a nonexistent massacre as her example because a refugee has never carried out a fatal terror attack in the US.
Others also wondered why Matthews didn't question Conway on the "Bowling Green massacre."
But they used Google and learned it was a haunted house!
And then lots of jokes came.
There were some amazing GIFs.
OK, Bowling Green Massacre probably would make a good band name.
Brian Williams witnessed the Bowling Green massacre.
Never forget this green bowling ball!
Remember the victims!
RIP Bigfoot.
Let's have a moment of silence for facts, truth, and reality.
Some people started crowdfunding for the nonexistent victims.
While others said that they would always remember where they were when the "massacre" occurred.
And of course, there had to be a few Frederick Douglass references.
Some were "saddened and sickened by Frederick Douglass' silence" over this massacre.
The Bowling Green massacre was definitely "getting recognized more and more."
Thank god for that time machine.
