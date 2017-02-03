Kellyanne Conway Cited A Nonexistent "Bowling Green Massacre" And People Freaked Out She later explained that she meant to say "Bowling Green terrorists." Twitter

Facebook

Copy

President Trump's senior adviser Kellyanne Conway said in an interview Thursday night that Trump's refugee ban was justifiable because of the "Bowling Green massacre." The only problem: No such massacre ever occurred. View this video on YouTube youtube.com

Conway referenced the "massacre" in an interview with Chris Matthews on MSNBC's Hardball, claiming "most people don’t know that because it didn’t get covered." "I bet it’s brand new information to people that President Obama had a six-month ban on the Iraqi refugee program after two Iraqis came here to this country, were radicalized, and they were the masterminds behind the Bowling Green massacre,” Conway said. “Most people don’t know that because it didn’t get covered.”

People on social media were quick to point out that there wasn't any media coverage of the "Bowling Green massacre" because it never happened. .@KellyannePolls says that 2 Iraqi refugees "were the masterminds behind the Bowling Green massacre." (There was no… https://t.co/nKq38RrJPC

Conway tweeted on Friday that she meant to say "Bowling Green terrorists," referring to a 2011 incident involving two Iraqi nationals who lived in Bowling Green, Kentucky. The pair were indicted for allegedly carrying out improvised explosive device (IED) attacks against US troops in Iraq. But there is no indication that the two men committed any violent offenses in Kentucky. And while Obama did review vetting procedures of refugees coming from Iraq after the arrests of the men, there was no ban put in place. The White House did not immediately respond to questions about Conway's comments Thursday night.

People took to social media to express how upset they were that Trump's administration was referencing a nonexistent massacre, while ignoring terrorist attacks that really did happen. Unlike Bowling Green, the Oak Creek massacre did take place & the Trump Republicans have never decried the white supremacist terror attack. In 2012, the Oak Creek massacre was committed by a white supremacist who fatally shot six people and injured four others at a Sikh temple in Wisconsin.

They pointed out Conway had to use a nonexistent massacre as her example because a refugee has never carried out a fatal terror attack in the US. There haven't been ANY attacks by refugees, so sociopath Kellyanne Conway *literally made one up* it's called the "Bowling Green Massacre!"

Others also wondered why Matthews didn't question Conway on the "Bowling Green massacre." She literally just made up a “Bowling Green Massacre.” Lucky for her, the interview was with Chris Matthews, so, no… https://t.co/nI51DvCBXx

But they used Google and learned it was a haunted house! Out of curiosity, I googled “Bowling Green massacre” and was directed to a now-closed haunted house. https://t.co/PqvphJZpbH

And then lots of jokes came. I'll never remember where I was when I first heard about the Bowling Green Massacre.

Kellyanne Conway: Refugees have committed many crimes, such as the, uhhh *looks around, sees Coachella poster* Brian Jonestown Massacre

There were some amazing GIFs. Bowling Green Massacre.

OK, Bowling Green Massacre probably would make a good band name. If your anti-trump punk band has been searching for a name you could do a lot worse than Bowling Green Massacre

Brian Williams witnessed the Bowling Green massacre. Do you remember the Bowling Green Massacre? 🤔

Never forget this green bowling ball! Please RT this photo as a reminder of those we lost in the Bowling Green Massacre. #NeverForget

Remember the victims! .@KellyannePolls THANK YOU for speaking out about the #BowlingGreenMassacre which killed my dear beloved mother (pi… https://t.co/eYEw5RVhAM

RIP Bigfoot. Remember the victims of the Bowling Green Massacre: Bigfoot The Loch Ness Monster Santa Claus The Boogey Man and far too many Leprechauns.

Let's have a moment of silence for facts, truth, and reality. Let's have a moment of silence for the tragic victims of the Bowling Green massacre - Facts, Truth, and Reality. May they rest in peace.

Some people started crowdfunding for the nonexistent victims. For every RT this tweet gets I will personally donate one imaginary dollar to the victims of the Bowling Green Massacre.

While others said that they would always remember where they were when the "massacre" occurred. *takes a long drag off cigarette* ay, lads. i remember the bowling green massacre as if it were just made up today.

And of course, there had to be a few Frederick Douglass references. At least Frederick Douglass survived the Bowling Green Massacre.

Some were "saddened and sickened by Frederick Douglass' silence" over this massacre. Saddened and sickened by Frederick Douglass' silence surrounding the Bowling Green Massacre.

The Bowling Green massacre was definitely "getting recognized more and more." The Bowling Green Massacre was a very serious massacre that did an amazing job of massacring and is getting recognized more and more

Thank god for that time machine. the reason you've never heard of the Bowling Green Massacre is because Frederick Douglass did an amazing job, went back in time to stop it