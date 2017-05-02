BuzzFeed News

Jimmy Kimmel’s Emotional Monologue About His Son’s Heart Surgery Also Slams Donald Trump’s Health Care Agenda

"No parent should ever have to decide if they can afford to save their child's life," the late night host said while holding back tears on Monday night's Jimmy Kimmel Live. "It just shouldn't happen. Not here."

By Michelle Broder Van Dyke

Last updated on May 2, 2017, at 3:18 p.m. ET

Posted on May 2, 2017, at 1:40 a.m. ET

Jimmy Kimmel opened his late-night show on Monday with an emotional speech revealing that his son — born just 10 days ago — had a heart defect. He then slammed Donald Trump for attempting to cut funding to the National Institutes of Health.

During the nearly 15-minute monologue, Kimmel couldn’t contain his tears at moments as he described the heartrending discovery just three hours after his son Billy was born that the child would need open-heart surgery.

A nurse at Cedars Sinai Medical Center noticed that Billy was turning purple. After tests showed that he was born with a heart disease, he was rushed to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

"The operation was a success," Kimmel said, describing it as the longest three hours of his life.

Kimmel said his son would likely need two more surgeries over the course of his life for the condition, but that he would be OK. The presenter cried as he read a list of nurses, doctors, and others who had helped save his son.

Kimmel ended the segment by pointing out that Trump just last month proposed a $6 billion cut to the National Institutes of Health, although Congress had rejected his proposal.

He pleaded with politicians on both sides to make sure that all Americans have access to health care, especially those with pre-existing conditions — including his son, who was born with a heart defect.

“If your baby is going to die, and it doesn’t have to, it should not matter how much money you make,” Kimmel said, while holding back more tears. “I saw a lot of families there. And no parent should ever have to decide if they can afford to save their child’s life. It just shouldn’t happen. Not here.”

On Tuesday, former President Barack Obama broke his relative silence on Twitter to applaud Kimmel for defending the Affordable Care Act.

Well said, Jimmy. That's exactly why we fought so hard for the ACA, and why we need to protect it for kids like Bil… https://t.co/jB3LXT94Ok
Barack Obama @BarackObama

Well said, Jimmy. That's exactly why we fought so hard for the ACA, and why we need to protect it for kids like Bil… https://t.co/jB3LXT94Ok

During his monologue, Kimmel also asked people to donate to Children's Hospital.

on behalf of my family, thank you for the lovely and loving tweets about our son Billy and for your donations to https://t.co/HOIUvNt8WE XO
Jimmy Kimmel @jimmykimmel

on behalf of my family, thank you for the lovely and loving tweets about our son Billy and for your donations to https://t.co/HOIUvNt8WE XO

Kimmel thanked fans for their support via a tweet on Tuesday.

sincere thanks for the outpouring of love &amp; support - Dr. Jane is keeping a close ear on Billy, who is very well -… https://t.co/DT1WHzZ64u
Jimmy Kimmel @jimmykimmel

sincere thanks for the outpouring of love &amp; support - Dr. Jane is keeping a close ear on Billy, who is very well -… https://t.co/DT1WHzZ64u

Kimmel's wife, Molly McNearney, also shared a photo of the comedian bonding with their young son. "I am thankful to love and be loved by these two brave guys," she wrote. "Both criers."

I am thankful to love and be loved by these two brave guys. Both criers.
Molly McNearney @mollymcnearney

I am thankful to love and be loved by these two brave guys. Both criers.

Other perspectives on this story

    “"No parent should have to decide if they can afford to save their child's life." Truer words have never been spoken. If only for a moment, it felt like someone spoke to the heart of real Americans across the country.”
    “Why are people here pretending a hospital in the US will deny life saving treatment based on whether or not a person has insurance or what the quality of said insurance it. That's not true at all. They have a duty to provide care NO MATTER WHAT if someone requires it to save their lives. It's the law. So while you may get a bill, you'll still get care...Worst case scenario, your bill goes to collections. That's not by any means life ending.”
    “First off we have this problem because our healthcare system is for profit. So until we decide to catch up with the rest of the modern world by dismantling the health insurance and healthcare industry we will continue to have this issue. It will not get any better regardless of what Trump does or does not do, unless his plan is to regulate the health insurance industry to limit their profits.”
    “America is terrified of the socialist bogeyman that is universal healthcare. Their "me first" attitude prevents them from being able to contemplate giving up their hard-earned money to help their neighbour, especially if they consider them undeserving.”
    “I don't disagree but I know so many lower/middle class people that cannot afford the current Obamacare. How does that help when more people can't pay for it anyway? Those who do get it for free or at a low low cost is t fair wither bc guess who pays for that? I do...I'm not siding one way or the other but those who glorify Obamacare don't see the unglamorous side of being fined for not having it or not being able to pay for it if you do.”
    “Healthcare is a privilege not a right...No doctor will work for free (and he shouldn't since he has a family to support just like the rest of us)...That means health care must have a cost and if you can't afford the cost then maybe you go without that privilege...There are so many things wrong with healthcare, but the basic understanding that it is a privilege needs to be remembered.”
    “These people don't have souls. Exploiting your own sick child to score political points. Hollywood should be castrated.”
    “Jimmy's passionate appeal to US govt.to protect healthcare coverage for those w/ pre-existing conditions must be watched by all in power.”

Outside Your Bubble is a BuzzFeed News effort to bring you a diversity of thought and opinion from around the internet. If you don’t see your viewpoint represented, contact the curator at bubble@buzzfeed.com. Click here for more on Outside Your Bubble.

