Jimmy Kimmel Rips Into The GOP Health Care Bill And Sen. Bill Cassidy — Again

"He made a total about-face. Which means he either doesn’t understand his own bill – or he lied to me."

For the second night in a row, Jimmy Kimmel opened his show Wednesday by tearing apart the new Republican health care bill and its co-author, Sen. Bill Cassidy.

The scathing monologue escalated the brewing feud between the late-night host and Cassidy, who appeared on Kimmel's show in May to discuss children's health care access.

In May, the host opened Jimmy Kimmel Live! with an emotional speech revealing that his son, Billy, was born with a heart defect. In a speech that quickly went viral, Kimmel then slammed President Donald Trump and Republican lawmakers for attempting to cut health care funding, saying that no parent should have to choose whether to save their child.

Shortly afterwards, Kimmel had Cassidy, a Louisiana Republican, on his show, where the senator proposed that any health care legislation face "the Kimmel Test," — a term he coined — to prove it ensured coverage for children born with medical issues.

Cassidy repeatedly touted the line, saying his own bill was a Republican option that would keep popular Obamacare protections, including coverage for pre-existing conditions, in place.