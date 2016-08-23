Hillary Clinton Shows Her Strength By Opening A Pickle Jar On "Jimmy Kimmel"

This is one way to get out of a pickle.

Hillary Clinton laughed off rumors about her health Monday on Jimmy Kimmel Live, mocking right-wing media reports questioning her stamina by showing how easily she could open a pickle jar, and asking the late-night host to check her pulse.

Kimmel asked Clinton about her health in response to rumors that have been alluded to throughout the presidential race. A week ago, Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump questioned Clinton's “physical and mental stamina.”

On Saturday, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani said on Fox News that voters should search online for information about "Hillary Clinton illness."

“She has an entire media empire that…fails to point out several signs of illness by her. All you got to do is go online,” Giuliani said.

Host Shannon Bream responded by saying that Clinton’s campaign has denied rumors about her health and even released medical records last year to prove that she is in good health.

“Go online and put down, ‘Hillary Clinton illness,’ and take a look at the videos yourself,” Giuliani said.

On Monday, Clinton told Kimmel suggestions by the Trump campaign that she is unhealthy has "become one of their themes."

"Take my pulse while I'm talking to you," she said while offering her arm. "Make sure I'm alive."

She noted that the National Enquirer had reported in October that she would be dead in six months. "So with every breath I take I feel like I have a new lease on life," she joked.

"I don't know why they are saying this. I think on the one hand it's part of the wacky strategy," Clinton said. "On the other hand, it absolutely makes no sense."

Kimmel then pulled out a jar of pickles and asked Clinton if she could open it, emphasizing that "this has not been tampered with."

Clinton then pretended to exert great effort and twisted the pickle jar open.