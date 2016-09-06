Hillary Clinton Jokes Cough Is Because She's "Allergic" To Donald Trump

"Every time I think of Trump, I get allergic," the Democratic presidential nominee said while coughing.

During a speech on Monday in Cleveland, Hillary Clinton started coughing and jokingly said it was because she is allergic to her rival, Donald Trump.

The speech in Cleveland was followed by Clinton's first interview with her traveling press corps on the same plane which she flies. During the interview on the plane, she also repeatedly coughed and stopped her talk to get water from a staffer.

Clinton has been followed by conspiracies about her health throughout her campaign, and just last month former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani said on Fox News that voters should search online for information about “Hillary Clinton illness.”

Her campaign has repeatedly denied these claims — including fake medical records that appeared on the internet. (Clinton’s doctor released a statement saying the records weren’t real.) Last year, the campaign released a letter from Clinton’s doctor detailing the candidate’s health, which the physician wrote was good.