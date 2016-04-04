California Highway Patrol Chased A Chihuahua Across The Bay Bridge

The little pup was rescued by CHP and is now in the doghouse.

High speed pursuit of 🐶 this morning on the #BayBridge! Suspect taken into custody. All are safe! #onlyinSF

A chihuahua is now in custody after taking the California Highway Patrol on a motorcycle chase across the Oakland-San Francisco Bay Bridge Sunday morning.

The small black dog darted across the Bay Bridge, prompting CHP officers to stop traffic and pursue the pup, who was eventually captured.

"It took a while, I mean he was fast, he was running. We set up several road blocks, but he just ran right around them. Eventually, we were able to box him in. I used my jacket to distract him and the motor officer came up and took him into custody," CHP Ofc. Vu Williams said, according to ABC7 News.