A Grieving Orca Has Finally Let Go Of Her Dead Calf After Carrying It For 17 Days

"Her tour of grief is now over and her behavior is remarkably frisky," the Center for Whale Research said Saturday.

An orca mourning her dead calf caught the attention of the world last month after she started carrying its body on her nose.

After swimming with the baby's body for more than 1,000 miles and 17 days, the mother orca, known as J35 or Tahlequah, has finally dropped the decomposing body into the water, the Center for Whale Research said in a statement Saturday.

In some much-needed good news, Tahlequah was reported to be in good health and was seen this weekend chasing a school of salmon with her podmates.

Prior to Tahlequah, orcas and dolphins had been seen carrying their calves for as long as a week, according to the researchers.

The calf died shortly after being born on July 24. At the time, the Center for Whale Research described seeing the baby’s carcass "sinking and being repeatedly retrieved by the mother who was supporting it on her forehead and pushing it in choppy seas."

Researchers following the dramatic journey said on Facebook that Tahlequah's orca family was "likely helping her in many ways" and that they believed it was possible that her podmates were "sharing food with her" while she carried the dead calf.