These Divers Swam With A Giant Great White Shark And It's Jaw-Dropping

"I waited quietly, patiently, observing as she swam up to the dead sperm whale carcass and then slowly to me passing close enough I gently put my hand out to maintain a small space so her girth could pass," Ramsey wrote about the experience.

"I know some people criticize touch but what some don’t realize is that sometimes sharks seek touch, she swam away escorted by two rough-toothed dolphins who danced around her over to one of my One Ocean Diving shark research vessels and proceeded to use it as a scratching post, passing up feeding for another need."

Ramsey also wrote a disclaimer saying that while Deep Blue is "mellow," people without experience should not do this.