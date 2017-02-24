Gabrielle Giffords Told Congress To "Face Your Constituents" After Her Shooting Was Cited For Not Holding A Town Hall

Former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, a Democrat from Arizona who survived being shot in the head, told members of Congress on Thursday to have some courage and "face your constituents."



Her comments came after Republican Rep. Louie Gohmert of Texas used her shooting as justification for why he would not hold an in-person town hall meeting, citing safety concerns in the wake of Giffords' shooting in 2011.

"At this time there are groups from the more violent strains of the leftist ideology, some even being paid, who are preying on public town halls to wreak havoc and threaten public safety," Gohmert said Tuesday in a statement.

Republicans home for recess have been facing raucous crowds at town hall events, with many speakers livid over recent Trump administration actions and a perception that Congress isn't doing enough to stand up to the president.

"Threats are nothing new to me and I have gotten my share as a felony judge. However, the House Sergeant at Arms advised us after former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords was shot at a public appearance, that civilian attendees at Congressional public events stand the most chance of being harmed or killed — just as happened there," Gohmert said.

He added that through hosting virtual town-hall-style meetings as an alternative, he would be able to reach even more constituents.

"Then, when the threat of violence at town hall meetings recedes, we can go back to having the civil town hall meetings I’ve had in the past to supplement the masses reached in our telephone town halls," Gohmert added.