The Woman Holding Fiji Water At The Golden Globes Was Serving Looks
This is how you serve water.
The Golden Globes were in Los Angeles Sunday night, and all the biggest celebrities were in attendance. And as photos of the red carpet started to appear online, all people noticed was the woman in the background who was serving...bottles of Fiji Water?
"This woman holding FIJI Water at the Golden Globes truly came to SERVE," E! News declared on Twitter.
Others decided the Fiji Water woman OWNED the Globes.
She quickly became a meme.
She needs a Best Supporting Actress award, right?
Because her smize is amazing.
She was called a "true hero."
People thought she was "stronger than all of us" for resisting the magnetic pull of Idris Elba.
Fiji Water woman handled the moment.
People found her very relatable.
It's only January, but some people were already feeling inspired for Halloween.
People jokingly called her thirsty.
And some even speculated that Fiji Water must have paid for product placement at the Golden Globes because of the prime exposure.
"FIJI Water Girl is a Los Angeles-based model and first-time FIJI Water Brand Ambassador," the company said in a statement sent to BuzzFeed News.
"For more than a decade, FIJI Water has proudly maintained a presence at high-profile events, including major award shows, international film festivals and movie premieres. As the official water sponsor of the Golden Globes, FIJI Water, along with its FIJI Brand Ambassadors, hydrated guests on the red carpet and during the star-studded show. FIJI Water will continue to hydrate more of Hollywood this coming awards season."
