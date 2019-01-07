BuzzFeed News

The Woman Holding Fiji Water At The Golden Globes Was Serving Looks

This is how you serve water.

By Michelle Broder Van Dyke

Posted on January 6, 2019, at 9:10 p.m. ET

The Golden Globes were in Los Angeles Sunday night, and all the biggest celebrities were in attendance. And as photos of the red carpet started to appear online, all people noticed was the woman in the background who was serving...bottles of Fiji Water?

FYI: I have already written 200 pages of the Fiji Water girl's inner monologue tonight
Jarett Wieselman @JarettSays

"This woman holding FIJI Water at the Golden Globes truly came to SERVE," E! News declared on Twitter.

This woman holding FIJI Water at the #GoldenGlobes truly came to SERVE.
E! News @enews

Others decided the Fiji Water woman OWNED the Globes.

Fiji water lady OWNED the #GoldenGlobes
𝐇𝐚𝐫𝐯𝐞𝐞 @GallantPurple

She quickly became a meme.

I think Fiji water girl may become the first meme of 2019 😂 #goldenglobes
Victor Ortiz @victorortiz14

She needs a Best Supporting Actress award, right?

The #goldenglobe for Best Supporting Actress surely now need to go to the Fiji water girl..!? #GoldenGlobes2018
💃🏼Glen Scott💃🏼 @glenrules

Because her smize is amazing.

The Fiji water lady at the #GoldenGlobes is gaining attention online for upstaging the celebrities with her 10/10 smize.
Muse Buff @MuseBuffMedia

She was called a "true hero."

please take a second to recognize the true hero of the #goldenglobes red carpet: the fiji water girl.
Quinn @QuinnKeaney

People thought she was "stronger than all of us" for resisting the magnetic pull of Idris Elba.

This Fiji water lady is stronger than all of us, because she has the will power to not look directly at Idris Elba
Rachel Paige @rachmeetsworld

Fiji Water woman handled the moment.

The Fiji water girl is really out here like
out of context kristal @kristalshay

People found her very relatable.

i’m the girl carrying fiji water
tessa @esnystyles

It's only January, but some people were already feeling inspired for Halloween.

Got my Halloween outfit sorted. I’m going as Fiji water girl from the #GoldenGlobes
James Cooper @coopdloop

People jokingly called her thirsty.

Ironic how thirsty for attention the Fiji water girl is.
Eden Dranger @Eden_Eats

And some even speculated that Fiji Water must have paid for product placement at the Golden Globes because of the prime exposure.

How much did @FIJIWater pay for this product placement? 😭 https://t.co/alz39urSSV
🐷Nick “Opinions Are Bullying” Snider🐷 @itsNICKSNIDER

"FIJI Water Girl is a Los Angeles-based model and first-time FIJI Water Brand Ambassador," the company said in a statement sent to BuzzFeed News.

"For more than a decade, FIJI Water has proudly maintained a presence at high-profile events, including major award shows, international film festivals and movie premieres. As the official water sponsor of the Golden Globes, FIJI Water, along with its FIJI Brand Ambassadors, hydrated guests on the red carpet and during the star-studded show. FIJI Water will continue to hydrate more of Hollywood this coming awards season."

