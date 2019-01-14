A picture of an egg has become the most liked Instagram of all time, with more than 18.2 million likes as of Sunday evening.

Yep, it's just a picture of an egg.

The picture — announcing Jenner's daughter's name, Stormi Webster — currently has 18.1 million likes.

Until said egg burst on to the scene, this picture posted by Kylie Jenner last February had held the record for most-liked photo on Instagram.

Egg Gang's account @world_record_egg first published the egg photo on Jan. 4.



"Let’s set a world record together and get the most liked post on Instagram. Beating the current world record held by Kylie Jenner (18 million)! We got this," the account wrote in its bio.

By Sunday morning, the egg photo had around 9 million likes; within 10 hours that number had doubled, breaking Jenner's record. The egg appeared to be getting around a million likes per hour once it started going mega-viral on Sunday.

BuzzFeed News reached out to the mysterious egg account, and the account holder replied that it was actually being run by "Henrietta" — a chicken from the British countryside. Henrietta declined a phone interview, but agreed to answer questions via email.

"Eugene is my egg," Henrietta the Chicken told BuzzFeed News. She said she thought the egg had really taken off, because "the power of the egg is strong."

Henrietta said she decided to start the after "I stopped drinking for Dry January," and said she was home last Friday night when she "read an article regarding the top 20 posts on insta, Kylie Jenner topped it with 18m."

"I saw this as a challenge to beat it," the Instagram creator wrote. "It was nothing personal."

Asked what she thinks of her newfound fame, Henrietta replied: "Cracking."

She added that she likes her eggs "in the morning." And in response to feedback she acknowledged having received from vegans, she told them not to worry, "I'm not planning on eating it."

As to what came first, the chicken or the egg, Henrietta answered: "The Egg Gang."