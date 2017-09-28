BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

This Is How Celebrities Reacted To Hugh Hefner's Death

news

This Is How Celebrities Reacted To Hugh Hefner's Death

"Thank you Hugh Hefner for being a defender of civil rights, a champion of free speech, and of course, all the boners."

By Michelle Broder Van Dyke

Headshot of Michelle Broder Van Dyke

Michelle Broder Van Dyke

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on September 28, 2017, at 1:59 a.m. ET

Hugh Hefner, the founder of Playboy, died on Wednesday at age 91 in his home at the Playboy Mansion. As news of his death spread, celebrities and politicians began sharing their reactions online.

Jim Cooper / AP

Kim Kardashian West‏, who posed for Playboy in 2007, said she was "so honored to have been a part of the Playboy team!"

RIP to the legendary Hugh Hefner! I’m so honored to have been a part of the Playboy team! You will be greatly missed! Love you Hef! Xoxo
Kim Kardashian West @KimKardashian

RIP to the legendary Hugh Hefner! I’m so honored to have been a part of the Playboy team! You will be greatly missed! Love you Hef! Xoxo

Reply Retweet Favorite

Jenny McCarthy, who began her career modeling for Playboy in 1993, said "Thank you for being a revolutionary and changing so many people's lives, especially mine. I hope I made you proud."

RIP #Hef Thank you for being a revolutionary and changing so many people's lives, especially mine. I hope I made y… https://t.co/6Nz7oqYdfj
Jenny McCarthy @JennyMcCarthy

RIP #Hef Thank you for being a revolutionary and changing so many people's lives, especially mine. I hope I made y… https://t.co/6Nz7oqYdfj

Reply Retweet Favorite

Kiss rocker Gene Simmons, who met his wife Shannon at the Playboy Mansion, shared a picture of the couple with Hefner.

We love you #hef #HughHefner
Gene Simmons @genesimmons

We love you #hef #HughHefner

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

Conservative commentator Tomi Lahren, who did an interview with the magazine earlier this year, tweeted her condolences, saying that Hefner "broke the mold."

RIP Hef. You broke the mold. #HughHefner
Tomi Lahren @TomiLahren

RIP Hef. You broke the mold. #HughHefner

Reply Retweet Favorite

Actor and model Sasha Grey, who has appeared in Playboy twice, shared her condolences.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @sashagrey

Candice Michelle, who was a model and former World Wrestling Entertainment performer, shared her Playboy cover and thanked Hefner for making her dreams come true.

RIP to a kind gentle man that made one of my dreams come true! #ThankYou #HughHefner
CANDICE MICHELLE @DIVACANDICEM

RIP to a kind gentle man that made one of my dreams come true! #ThankYou #HughHefner

Reply Retweet Favorite

Rev. Jesse Jackson, a civil rights activist and former politician, thanked Hefner for his support of the civil rights movement.

Hugh Hefner was a strong supporter of the civil rights movement. We shall never forget him. May he Rest In Peace.
Rev Jesse Jackson Sr @RevJJackson

Hugh Hefner was a strong supporter of the civil rights movement. We shall never forget him. May he Rest In Peace.

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

Other people pointed to Hefner's support for comedian and civil rights activist Dick Gregory, who the magazine mogul hired to work at his Chicago Playboy Club in 1961.

And @hughhefner was one of the wokest white men of his era. A fierce defender of Black civil rights. He broke barriers with @IAmDickGregory!
rolandsmartin @rolandsmartin

And @hughhefner was one of the wokest white men of his era. A fierce defender of Black civil rights. He broke barriers with @IAmDickGregory!

Reply Retweet Favorite

Actor Ike Barinholtz, known for his role in Eastbound & Down, thanked Hefner "for being a defender of civil rights, a champion of free speech, and of course, all the boners."

Thank you Hugh Hefner for being a defender of civil rights, a champion of free speech, and of course, all the boners
Ike Barinholtz @ikebarinholtz

Thank you Hugh Hefner for being a defender of civil rights, a champion of free speech, and of course, all the boners

Reply Retweet Favorite

Pauley Perrette, who plays forensic scientist Abby Sciuto on NCIS, shared an image of her and Hefner.

Me and Hugh Hefner back in the day. #RIP
Pauley Perrette @PauleyP

Me and Hugh Hefner back in the day. #RIP

Reply Retweet Favorite

Bridget Marquardt, who was one of Hefner's girlfriends and appeared in the television show Girls Next Door, which depicted her and Hefner's other girlfriends in the Playboy Mansion, said "forever grateful for all the wonderful memories and amazing experiences."

So sad but forever grateful for all the wonderful memories and amazing experiences #RIPHef #Playboy 💔
Bridget Marquardt @Bridget

So sad but forever grateful for all the wonderful memories and amazing experiences #RIPHef #Playboy 💔

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

Actor Rob Schneider also heaped praise on Hefner.

' @hughhefner showed the world that sex wasn't this dirty thing to be ashamed of. But should be fun, sexy &amp; celebrated. He liberated us.
Rob Schneider @RobSchneider

' @hughhefner showed the world that sex wasn't this dirty thing to be ashamed of. But should be fun, sexy &amp; celebrated. He liberated us.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Singer Paula Abdul shared her condolences.

RIP to a legend Hugh Hefner. Was watching the Amazon documentary at the same time he passed. #RIPHef
Paula Abdul @PaulaAbdul

RIP to a legend Hugh Hefner. Was watching the Amazon documentary at the same time he passed. #RIPHef

Reply Retweet Favorite

Other people shared memories of how they were first introduced to Hefner.

How I (and presumably many other 90s babies) was first was introduced to Hugh Hefner
Philip Lewis @Phil_Lewis_

How I (and presumably many other 90s babies) was first was introduced to Hugh Hefner

Reply Retweet Favorite

Paris Hilton, who was on the cover of Playboy in 2005, called Hefner a legend and shared photos of the two of them together.

So sad to hear the news about @HughHefner. 😢 #RIPHef
Paris Hilton @ParisHilton

So sad to hear the news about @HughHefner. 😢 #RIPHef

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

Jeanie Buss, who owns the Lakers and once did a Playboy shoot, shared a memory of Hefner with her father, Jerry Buss.

Rest In Peace Hugh Hefner. 🐇Dr. Buss treasured your friendship. You lived life your way. #Maverick #Playboy
Jeanie Buss @JeanieBuss

Rest In Peace Hugh Hefner. 🐇Dr. Buss treasured your friendship. You lived life your way. #Maverick #Playboy

Reply Retweet Favorite

Kaya Jones, a member of the Pussycat Dolls, tweeted that she has known Hefner since she was 17 years old.

I feel sick. A person I've known since I was 17 years old. R.I.P. @hughhefner you'll be greatly missed.🙏🏼❤️
KAYA @KayaJones

I feel sick. A person I've known since I was 17 years old. R.I.P. @hughhefner you'll be greatly missed.🙏🏼❤️

Reply Retweet Favorite

Elvira, aka Cassandra Peterson, shared this picture of her and Hefner.

RIP #HughHefner
Elvira @TheRealElvira

RIP #HughHefner

Reply Retweet Favorite

Slash, the lead guitarist for Guns N'Roses, shared this picture of Hefner.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @slash
ADVERTISEMENT

Busy Philipps, known for her roles on Freaks and Geeks and Dawson's Creek, shared a memory of meeting Hefner.

A girl I went to HS with was one of Hugh Hefner's girlfriends for a while(when he had 8 I think)I went to hang with her once. He was nice.🍸
Busy Philipps @Busyphilipps25

A girl I went to HS with was one of Hugh Hefner's girlfriends for a while(when he had 8 I think)I went to hang with her once. He was nice.🍸

Reply Retweet Favorite

Arianny Celeste‏, who is a UFC ring girl and model, shared her cover photo of Playboy and said it was an honor to pose for Hefner's magazine.

It was an honor to grace the cover of your magazine for the celebrity edition. Rest In Peace Hugh Hefner. 🙏🏼💗 #rip… https://t.co/mqw55nLkXf
Arianny Celeste @AriannyCeleste

It was an honor to grace the cover of your magazine for the celebrity edition. Rest In Peace Hugh Hefner. 🙏🏼💗 #rip… https://t.co/mqw55nLkXf

Reply Retweet Favorite

WWE wrestler Jerry "the King" Lawler called Hefner "one of my true heroes" and said he "had the opportunity to visit with him twice" at the Playboy Mansion.

One of my true heros, Hugh Hefner has passed away at 91. Had the opportunity to visit with him twice at his mansion… https://t.co/PJyqta0YJ1
Jerry Lawler @JerryLawler

One of my true heros, Hugh Hefner has passed away at 91. Had the opportunity to visit with him twice at his mansion… https://t.co/PJyqta0YJ1

Reply Retweet Favorite

The Weeknd said "RIP."

RIP HUGH HEFNER
The Weeknd @theweeknd

RIP HUGH HEFNER

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

Comedian Billy Eichner thanked Hefner.

THANK YOU HUGH HEFNER
billy eichner @billyeichner

THANK YOU HUGH HEFNER

Reply Retweet Favorite

Screenwriter Joss Whedon asked "Wait, is it possible Hugh Hefner did good AND bad things?"

Wait, is it possible Hugh Hefner did good AND bad things? But... But... *robot head explodes, humans escape from robot hot tub*
Joss Whedon @joss

Wait, is it possible Hugh Hefner did good AND bad things? But... But... *robot head explodes, humans escape from robot hot tub*

Reply Retweet Favorite

Others made jokes honoring Hefner's legacy.

As per his wishes, Hugh Hefner’s body will be left in a fort in the woods for other kids to find &amp; pass around.
Patton Oswalt @pattonoswalt

As per his wishes, Hugh Hefner’s body will be left in a fort in the woods for other kids to find &amp; pass around.

Reply Retweet Favorite
R.I.P Hugh Hefner. Make God cum.
)))David Cross((( @davidcrosss

R.I.P Hugh Hefner. Make God cum.

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
I'm only going to Hugh Hefner's funeral for the articles. Rest In Peace.
Frank Conniff @FrankConniff

I'm only going to Hugh Hefner's funeral for the articles. Rest In Peace.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Hugh Hefner fucked Playboy centerfolds for 60 years. Heaven better step up its game.
Jim Norton @JimNorton

Hugh Hefner fucked Playboy centerfolds for 60 years. Heaven better step up its game.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Hugh Hefner, who lived a full, compassionate &amp; amazing life, has passed. This has to be hard on,,,maybe not the perfect words,,,many.#RIPHef
Colin Cowherd @ColinCowherd

Hugh Hefner, who lived a full, compassionate &amp; amazing life, has passed. This has to be hard on,,,maybe not the perfect words,,,many.#RIPHef

Reply Retweet Favorite
Hugh Hefner lived my wildest dream, wearing mostly silk pajamas for 5 decades.
Solomon Georgio @solomongeorgio

Hugh Hefner lived my wildest dream, wearing mostly silk pajamas for 5 decades.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Hugh Hefner, The Founder Of Playboy, Has Died

buzzfeed.com

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT