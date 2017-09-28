This Is How Celebrities Reacted To Hugh Hefner's Death
"Thank you Hugh Hefner for being a defender of civil rights, a champion of free speech, and of course, all the boners."
Hugh Hefner, the founder of Playboy, died on Wednesday at age 91 in his home at the Playboy Mansion. As news of his death spread, celebrities and politicians began sharing their reactions online.
Kim Kardashian West, who posed for Playboy in 2007, said she was "so honored to have been a part of the Playboy team!"
Jenny McCarthy, who began her career modeling for Playboy in 1993, said "Thank you for being a revolutionary and changing so many people's lives, especially mine. I hope I made you proud."
Kiss rocker Gene Simmons, who met his wife Shannon at the Playboy Mansion, shared a picture of the couple with Hefner.
Conservative commentator Tomi Lahren, who did an interview with the magazine earlier this year, tweeted her condolences, saying that Hefner "broke the mold."
Actor and model Sasha Grey, who has appeared in Playboy twice, shared her condolences.
Candice Michelle, who was a model and former World Wrestling Entertainment performer, shared her Playboy cover and thanked Hefner for making her dreams come true.
Rev. Jesse Jackson, a civil rights activist and former politician, thanked Hefner for his support of the civil rights movement.
Other people pointed to Hefner's support for comedian and civil rights activist Dick Gregory, who the magazine mogul hired to work at his Chicago Playboy Club in 1961.
Actor Ike Barinholtz, known for his role in Eastbound & Down, thanked Hefner "for being a defender of civil rights, a champion of free speech, and of course, all the boners."
Pauley Perrette, who plays forensic scientist Abby Sciuto on NCIS, shared an image of her and Hefner.
Bridget Marquardt, who was one of Hefner's girlfriends and appeared in the television show Girls Next Door, which depicted her and Hefner's other girlfriends in the Playboy Mansion, said "forever grateful for all the wonderful memories and amazing experiences."
Actor Rob Schneider also heaped praise on Hefner.
Singer Paula Abdul shared her condolences.
Other people shared memories of how they were first introduced to Hefner.
Paris Hilton, who was on the cover of Playboy in 2005, called Hefner a legend and shared photos of the two of them together.
Jeanie Buss, who owns the Lakers and once did a Playboy shoot, shared a memory of Hefner with her father, Jerry Buss.
Kaya Jones, a member of the Pussycat Dolls, tweeted that she has known Hefner since she was 17 years old.
Elvira, aka Cassandra Peterson, shared this picture of her and Hefner.
Slash, the lead guitarist for Guns N'Roses, shared this picture of Hefner.
Busy Philipps, known for her roles on Freaks and Geeks and Dawson's Creek, shared a memory of meeting Hefner.
Arianny Celeste, who is a UFC ring girl and model, shared her cover photo of Playboy and said it was an honor to pose for Hefner's magazine.
WWE wrestler Jerry "the King" Lawler called Hefner "one of my true heroes" and said he "had the opportunity to visit with him twice" at the Playboy Mansion.
The Weeknd said "RIP."
Comedian Billy Eichner thanked Hefner.
Screenwriter Joss Whedon asked "Wait, is it possible Hugh Hefner did good AND bad things?"
Others made jokes honoring Hefner's legacy.
