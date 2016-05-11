Black Cadets Who Posed With Raised Fists Won't Be Punished, Military Says

The Military Academy at West Point on Tuesday said investigators determined that the photo of 16 female black cadets with raised fists was intended to demonstrate unity and pride.

Two different photos of female cadets from the graduating class of 2016 had spread online over the past few weeks, one with and without raised fists. People on social media suggested the the picture with raised fists was a form of political protest.

The Department of Defense does not permit officers to engage in political activities at military facilities.