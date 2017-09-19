Six People Just Completed A NASA Isolation Experiment And Emerged To The Dumpster Fire That Is 2017

HI-SEAS V crew / Via Flickr

"Looking back, I wish hadn't been as on top of the news," Ehrlich said. "We want to say we're on Mars, but reality check, you're on Earth still."

"My curiosity kinda bit me in the butt because eventually I wanted to learn more and more and it got to the point where I made myself nervous about the situation," he continued.

Ehrlich described reading articles about "some type of strike" on Hawaii as psychologically uncomfortable. "It's a little shocking, but you trust what's happening around you," he said. "You just refocus on what's really at hand, what you have control over."

Other crew members were able to actually enjoy being cut off from the dumpster fire raging back on Earth, he added. "Some of the crew members were happy with being secluded and isolated ... as far as current events goes," he said.