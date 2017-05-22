BuzzFeed News

Beyoncé Threw A "Carter Push Party" And It’s Already Iconic AF

It was everything.

By Michelle Broder Van Dyke

Last updated on May 22, 2017, at 1:24 p.m. ET

Posted on May 21, 2017, at 8:37 p.m. ET

Beyoncé threw a baby shower — called the "Carter Push Party" — this weekend to celebrate the upcoming birth of her twins with husband Jay Z, and she blessed us all by sharing some photos.

Instagram: @beyonce

Queen Bey's baby bump looked amazing — bare except for an elaborate henna tattoo.

Instagram: @beyonce

And she shared this picture, which is pure love.

Instagram: @beyonce

Bey's mom, Tina Knowles Lawson, also dropped some pics on Saturday showing off the amazing baby bash.

instagram.com

Pictured above is Tina and former MTV VJ Lala Anthony.

Serena Williams was also there, sporting her own beautiful baby bump, as were Bey's former Destiny's Child bandmates Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams.

instagram.com

The music of the legendary Nigerian musician Fela Kuti can be heard in the background of this video, as Tina gets everyone to scream "Carter Push Party."

And here's Serena and Kelly enjoying themselves with Lala Anthony and Vanessa Bryant, among others.

Instagram: @mstinalawson

Serena Williams shared these pictures on Monday of the amazing party.

Instagram: @serenawilliams

Vanessa, who is Kobe Bryant's wife, shared this picture of herself at the party.

Vanessa Bryant / Via Instagram
Michelle Williams also rocked an amazing "Carter Push Party" look.

Instagram: @michellewilliams

As did Kelly.

...like uh-huh.
KELENDRIA ROWLAND @KELLYROWLAND

...like uh-huh.

Needless to say, everyone thought the party looked perfect.

The Carters are having a push party because they are perfection personified 😍#CarterPushParty
Zamalisa @Zamalisa

The Carters are having a push party because they are perfection personified 😍#CarterPushParty

And we were all left wondering how we could sneak in.

Trying to sneak into the #CarterPushParty
rosechocglam @rosechocglam

Trying to sneak into the #CarterPushParty

