Blink-182's Tom DeLonge Emailed Clinton's Adviser About Aliens

Say it ain't so, I will not go...without meeting the aliens first.

Singer-guitarist Tom DeLonge announced earlier this year that he was leaving Blink-182 to focus on “a national security issue” and now an email dump by WikiLeaks of correspondences with Hillary Clinton's campaign manager show DeLonge has been taking his new work of searching for aliens very seriously.

Among the emails released by WikiLeaks this month were at least two from DeLonge to Clinton's campaign chairman John Podesta about extraterrestrial life, thefirst reported.

Podesta, who also served as a White House adviser for presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, is a noted UFO enthusiast . He even said his biggest failure under Obama was "not securing the disclosure of the UFO files."

In an email from 2015 , DeLonge wrote to Podesta about their mutual interest in alien life and discussed the documentary he is producing that Podesta apparently appears in.

DeLonge said he would like to introduce Podesta to "two very 'important' people."

"I think you will find them very interesting, as they were principal leadership relating to our sensitive topic," DeLonge wrote. "Both were in charge of most fragile divisions, as it relates to Classified Science and DOD topics. Other words, these are A-Level officials. Worth our time, and as well the investment to bring all the way out to you."

It's not clear from the dump if Podesta responded to the email.