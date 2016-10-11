Blink-182's Tom DeLonge Emailed Clinton's Adviser About Aliens

Say it ain't so, I will not go...without meeting the aliens first.

In an email from 2015 , DeLonge wrote to Podesta about their mutual interest in alien life and discussed the documentary he is producing that Podesta apparently appears in.

DeLonge said he would like to introduce Podesta to "two very 'important' people."

"I think you will find them very interesting, as they were principal leadership relating to our sensitive topic," DeLonge wrote. "Both were in charge of most fragile divisions, as it relates to Classified Science and DOD topics. Other words, these are A-Level officials. Worth our time, and as well the investment to bring all the way out to you."

It's not clear from the dump if Podesta responded to the email.