This Olympian Tweeted Her Goals 5 Years Ago And Now It’s All Happening

Morolake Akinosun tweeted when she was 17 that she would compete in the 2016 Olympics. Now, the 22-year-old Olympic runner is about to fulfill her dream.

Akinosun tweeted this almost exactly five years ago, and now it's all happening.

Akinosun told BuzzFeed News that she sent out the prophetic tweet in 2011 shortly after watching the televised World Championships for track and field.

"Watching it may have inspired me to tweet that," Akinosun told BuzzFeed News.

Akinosun, who attended Waubonsie Valley High School in Illinois, said it was the summer before her senior year and she was about a month into the recruiting process for college track and field at the time she sent the tweet. She hadn't yet chosen to attend the University of Texas, from which she will graduate in December. Akinosun spent her first year at University of Illinois, but transferred to Texas to follow her coach Tonja Buford-Bailey after she took a job there in 2013.

"At the time I tweeted that out, it was more of a dream and an aspiration," Akinosun said. "A goal has to be somewhat realistic," she added, explaining that in 2011, "I wasn't on the level yet and I didn't know for sure that I would ever get there, but I for sure wanted to get there."

Now, she's only a week away from flying to Rio de Janeiro to compete in the 4x100-meter relay for the 2016 Olympics.

"When I crossed the finish line in Eugene a few weeks ago," Akinosun said, referring to Oregon-based Olympic trials that qualified her for Rio, "it was sort of like disbelief ... and then I realized I was really going to the Olympics and I started crying."