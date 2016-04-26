9/11 Memorial Guard Ordered Kids To Stop Singing National Anthem

Officials at the National September 11 Memorial Museum in New York City apologized Monday for stopping a group of students from singing "The Star-Spangled Banner."

Officials at the National September 11 Memorial Museum in New York City apologized Monday after a video showing security guards telling middle school students to stop singing "The Star-Spangled Banner" was posted online last week, sparking outrage.

"The guard did not respond appropriately," Kaylee Skaar, a museum spokeswoman, said in a statement to the Associated Press. "We are working with our security staff to ensure that this does not happen again with future student performances."

Two security guards were filmed telling about 50 kids from North Carolina's Waynesville Middle School to stop singing the national anthem on Wednesday. The footage was shared online afterwards by an adult on the choir's field trip and it garnered outrage. Fox News even had the students sing the anthem on air Monday.