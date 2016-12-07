14 High School Students Hospitalized After Eating Gummy Bears

More than a dozen students at an Illinois high school were sent to the hospital after experiencing rapid heart rate, dizziness, and dry mouth.

School officials in the Chicago suburb of Naperville said 14 students were sent to a nearby hospital as a precaution after they began experiencing rapid heart rate, dry mouth, and dizziness.

"This candy made those students both uncomfortable and sick," Naperville North High School said in a statement. "Each student had varying degrees of discomfort and subsequent treatment."

The school said two students remained hospitalized in stable condition, while 11 others had been treated and released.