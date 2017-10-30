The Biggest Mistakes Women Make With Their Money

They roll over their credit card debt instead of paying it off. They spend too much of their paychecks instead of building a nest egg. They don't research investments or seek out financial advice, and feel too spooked about how to handle their money.

These are just some of the big mistakes that young women — and other people, but young women in particular — makes with their money, says Sallie Krawcheck, a longtime top executive on Wall Street who now runs her own financial advisory company Ellevest.

Krawcheck, who founded Ellevest in 2015, had previously worked as the head of both Merrill Lynch and Citi's wealth management businesses. She was also the chief financial officer of Citi from 2005 to 2007. And her forthcoming book, Own It: The Power of Women at Work, talks about how women can overcome the many obvious obstacles in front of them.

Below, some excerpts from a question-and-answer session with Krawcheck, whose company uses the slogan, "Invest Like a Woman. Because Money is Power."

On credit cards and emergency funds:

Pay off your credit cards every month. "Rolling over" credit card debt, or pushing off interest and principal payments into the next month, is one of the most expensive forms of debt you can carry.

"The number of women we have come across who are making $70,000, $80,000, $100,000 and are actually rolling over their credit card is crazy," Krawcheck said. "There is a lot of advice out there telling them to build up their emergency fund to pay off credit card debt — that's the most asinine advice on the planet."

Krawcheck called it "simply nuts" to roll over a credit card balance with interest rates around 20% in order to build up savings. Many people think of savings as "insurance" against a big expense like car repairs and medical bills. But, Krawcheck points out, it's incredibly expensive insurance and it's precisely when you need to spend more than you have right now that it makes sense to use a credit card, not the other way around.

As she put it, "The problem for many women is that they tend to earn less money than men, have to pay more of their income in student loans because they're more likely to go to college, which stunts their ability to cover their other expenses."