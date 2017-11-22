If AT&T Is An Antitrust Target Of The Justice Department, Could Facebook And Google Be Next?

Is the Justice Department gonna start bustin' up things that it thinks have the whiff of a monopoly?

Tea leaf readers in the business world are trying to figure out what signal the Justice Department's move to block AT&T's purchase of Time Warner is sending about its approach to antitrust.

The move, which the agency announced Monday, is a marked departure from how regulators have dealt with similar "vertical" deals that combine a massive distributor of content, like AT&T, with a massive producer of it, like Time Warner — the owner of a suite of cable channels including CNN, TNT, and TBS.

Not only is it an implicit criticism of how the last administration handled a similar deal — President Obama's Department of Justice allowed Comcast to buy NBC Universal after imposing a raft of conditions — but some in the antitrust community think it might telegraph a more expansive and aggressive approach to policing concentration across the media and technology industries, including such giants as Google, Facebook, and Amazon.

"When the DoJ talks about the problems of distribution and content being vertically integrated, how do tech platforms fit in (or are 'platforms' distinct from 'distribution')?" Richard Greenfield, a media analyst at BTIG, asked in a note. "Are Apple/iOS and Google/Android distribution? What about Netflix and Amazon Prime?"

After all, Greenfield points out, Amazon and Netflix produce their own content — or buy third-party content and distribute it on their own platforms — for tens of millions of people, while Apple and Facebook are investing more in video that they will distribute exclusively.

"If this action signals a return to the traditional approach to antitrust, that would be a big deal, as Facebook and Alphabet have been beneficiaries of non-enforcement of the rules against monopoly," Roger McNamee, the veteran tech investor who has turned into a critic of the so-called platform monopolies, like Google and Facebook, told BuzzFeed News. "If this action is politically motivated, as some have suggested, then it may not have any implications for FB and Alphabet."

AT&T executives see it the other way: The existence of integrated tech giants means that, even if they combined with Time Warner, they would not have destructive market power.



"Massive, large-scale internet companies with market caps in the hundreds of billions of dollars are creating tons of original content and distributing it … directly to consumers," AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson said at a press conference Monday.

Compared with the hundreds of millions or billions of people reached by Netflix, Amazon, Google, and Facebook, the idea that AT&T's 25 million TV customers and Turner's "single-digit share of all media watched" would have unfair market power "defies logic," he said.

The large internet companies' "dominance in reach, audience, sheer content volume and advertising will be the justification for why this merger shouldn’t be blocked," Mark Cuban told BuzzFeed News. "Even with the merger AT&T is going to struggle to compete with Google and Facebook."