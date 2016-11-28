AT&T Will Let You Stream Cable TV For $35 A Month

But if you want the 120-channel, Cold Stone Creamery-inspired "Gotta Have It" package, you'll need to pay $70.

AT&T really wants young people to pay for TV channels delivered through the internet. The telecommunications giant, which acquired DirecTV for $48.5 billion in 2014, has rolled out the industry's biggest experiment yet in switching from cable to online streaming.

The basics: you can pay as little as $35 a month for more than 60 channels, all the way up to $70 for over 120 channels. While other companies like Dish and Sony have released smaller streaming packages, the AT&T effort was widely anticipated as the first full-blown offering from a company with its own large cable, satellite, and wireless businesses.

That wireless detail is important: if your cellphone plan is with AT&T, streaming the new TV service won't count towards your data usage. "DIRECTV will pick up the tab for data to help you achieve all your binge-worthy goals," is how the company put it, in the millennial-consultant-drenched language that also distinguishes this offering. (The largest package of channels is called "Gotta Have It," which is also the name of the biggest serving size at Cold Stone Creamery).