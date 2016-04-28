Amazon Is Reporting Profits For A Change, And Investors Love It

The $513 million the company earned in the first three months of this year is close to the $596 million it made in all of 2015.

Amazon sold a lot of stuff in the first three months of this year, more than analysts expected. But Amazon always sells a lot of stuff. What's changing is how much profit it chooses to make while doing so.



The company reported a $513 million profit for the quarter, up from a $57 million loss in the same period last year. It was almost double what analysts had expected, and was close to the $596 million the company earned in all of 2015. In 2014 it made a $241 million loss.



The unexpectedly large profit came from revenues of $29.1 billion, up 28% from the first quarter last year and higher than the $28 billion predicted by analysts polled by Bloomberg.

And not only is the company making big profits — this time around, investors are happy with it for doing so, with Amazon stock rising over 12% in after-hours trading. When the online retailer reported a record profit in its previous quarter, its stock crashed.