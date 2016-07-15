A Tale Of Two Schemes And One Pyramid

They both sell nutritional products, and they both make their money mainly by recruiting new distrubutors. So which is the alleged pyramid scheme?

Is that a pyramid on the horizon? Or is it merely a large, pyramid-shaped pile of stone blocks? It's all about perspective, as two recent federal investigations into suspicious marketing schemes have shown.

Last year, the Federal Trade Commission went after a maker of nutritional drinks. The company told would-be customers they could get rich by selling its products — all they had to do was recruit a network of people to buy the health drinks from them. Those recruits would recruit more people into their own networks and resell the goods, which would eventually be sold on to real consumers. The whole scheme would create a lucrative web of payments that could replace a full time job, the company claimed. The structure of that payment network was distinctly pyramid-shaped.

"Rather than focusing on selling products," the FTC said, the company "uses false promises of high income potential to convince consumers to pay money to join their organization."

The FTC prosecuted the drink seller as an "alleged pyramid scheme," citing the claims it made: that its sellers, which it called affiliates, "can earn substantial income by enrolling others" in the scheme. The focus was not on finding end consumers to actually buy the products, but on recruiting new layers of people who pay commissions upward and recruit more people beneath them.

The company, the Federal Trade Commission said when announcing an injunction to halt the scheme, "focuses on recruitment rather than retail sales of its products to generate this income," and while some people at the top were getting rich, "the vast majority of participants make no money, and most of them lose money."

The company, which earned over $200 million a year from the scheme, is currently defending itself in court. Its name is Vemma Nutrition.

Today, the Federal Trade Commission made another announcement regarding a large multilevel marketing scheme involving nutritional products, with over 500,000 distributors operating in the U.S. alone. Its distributors primarily made their money not from selling the supplements and drinks to consumers, but by recruiting new distributors.

The company, the FTC said, "deceived consumers into believing they could earn substantial money selling diet, nutritional supplement, and personal care products." It told potential distributors in brochures that they could "quit their jobs, earn thousands of dollars a month, make a career-level income, or even get rich."

"In truth, the only way to achieve wealth," the FTC said in its complaint, "is to recruit other Distributors." The vast majority of distributors made little or no money, and signing up to the scheme caused them "substantial economic injury," the FTC said.

So the FTC took it to court, alleging it was an illegal pyramid scheme.



Except, it did not do that.

Instead, the regulator reached a settlement with Herbalife, the publicly listed nutritional products company, which is currently valued at $6 billion. For years, billionaire investor Bill Ackman has campaigned against Herbalife, betting against its stock and arguing it is a pyramid scheme that will eventually collapse — either because the authorities will shut it down, or because it will run out of new sellers to recruit.

The shutdown option looks less likely after today's settlement. When asked by reporters whether or not Herbalife was a pyramid scheme, FTC chair Edith Ramirez carefully hedged her words, saying "the focus was less on the label but rather making sure the complaint adequately alleged what we are concerned about."

Ramirez said that the goal of the complaint was to put out what it believed were "unfair and deceptive practices" on the part of Herbalife and to "obtain relief promptly and in a timely fashion, as opposed to litigating for perhaps years."