12 Things ISIS Fighters Abandoned Before They Fled

Tanks, blindfolds, niqabs and mass graves.

By Matthew Tucker

Matthew Tucker

Posted on January 24, 2017, at 1:16 p.m. ET

With its self-proclaimed caliphate in decline, ISIS fighters are fleeing villages and towns in Syria and Iraq following a ground offensive that began last fall. Reuters photographers have been documenting these former ISIS strongholds as the group continues to lose territory. Here are some of the things they found abandoned by the fighters.

1. A tank

In Qaraqosh, east of Mosul. Nov. 8, 2016.
Zohra Bensemra / Reuters

2. A safe

Inside a cash collection center in Turkman Bareh village, in northern Aleppo. Oct. 7, 2016.
Khalil Ashawi / Reuters

3. A sword

An Iraqi soldier who found the sword in Intisar district in Mosul said the weapon was similar to the ones used by ISIS for beheadings. Nov. 6, 2016.
Zohra Bensemra / Reuters

4. Prisoners' blankets

Clothes, blankets and sealed windows at a location used as women&#x27;s prison in Mosul. Jan. 23, 2017.
Ahmed Jadallah / Reuters

5. Satellite dishes

Damaged dishes inside a mosque in Turkman Bareh village.
Khalil Ashawi / Reuters

6. Bags of Niqabs

Used by ISIS religious police, in Manbij, Aleppo. Aug. 16, 2016.
Rodi Said / Reuters

7. Blindfolds

A prison in Manbij, Aleppo. Aug. 17, 2016.
Rodi Said / Reuters

8. Containers for making explosives

Manbij, Aleppo Governorate, Syria, Aug. 17, 2016.
Rodi Said / Reuters

9. A mass grave

In Fallujah, Iraq. Sept. 4, 2016.
Khalid Al Mousily / Reuters

10. Burned cages

ISIS has used such cages to burn their captives alive. In Fallujah, Iraq. June 27, 2016.
Thaier Al-sudani / Reuters

11. A sofa

Hammam al-Ali, Mosul. Nov. 7, 2016.
Thaier Al-sudani / Reuters

12. Homemade mortars

Gwer, northern Iraq. Aug. 31, 2016.
Azad Lashkari / Reuters

