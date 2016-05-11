This Photographer Unflinchingly Captures The Effect Of Acid Attacks

The Iranian photographer is hoping to bring attention to victims of acid attacks. Warning: Some viewers may find these images distressing.

Iranian photographer Asghar Khamseh was recently awarded the L’Iris d’Or Photographer of the Year award at the 2016 Sony World Photography Awards for his photo series Fire of Hatred, which focuses on the victims of acid attacks in Iran.

His photographs show disfigured faces and bodies of women, men, and children who he says face lifelong social stigma after the acid attacks. Khamseh spent a year photographing these victims — many of whom needed continued medical care and were never able to return to their work — with hopes of raising awareness about such attacks and finding people who can help them medically and financially.



“This kind of violence is not specific to a country or region, but it exists worldwide," Khamseh told BuzzFeed News in an email. "There is no special organization [to help] acid victims — there are only philanthropists."

Here are the photographs from his award-winning series, along with his descriptions of the victims' stories.

Shirin Mohamadi, 18, Tehran