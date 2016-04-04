These Before-And-After Photos Of Palmyra Show What ISIS Did To The Historic City

Syrian government forces have recaptured the ancient city, which had been under ISIS control since last year.

Last week, Syrian government forces recaptured the ancient city of Palmyra, which had been occupied by ISIS since May 2015.

The 2,000-year-old city is home to famed Roman-era ruins — and is one of Syria's top tourist destinations, attracting visitors from around the world. After ISIS took control of the city last year, the militant group bombed parts of the ruins using explosives and threatened to destroy what it described as idolatrous statues.

Agence France-Presse photographer Joseph Eid returned to Palmyra last week after it was recaptured by the Syrian army and took photos of the landmarks while holding up photos of the city he took in 2014. The new photos highlight the destruction of the ancient ruins by ISIS.

